MPs Question Minister and SEC Leadership Over Preparation for Early Parliamentary Elections

Members of Parliament on March 11 heard the caretaker Minister of Electronic Governance and the leadership of the Central Election Commission regarding the preparation and organisation of the upcoming early parliamentary elections.

Stanislav Balabanov (There Is Such a People Parliamentary Group): “The machines are once again in the hands of political and economic circles around We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria.” Bozhidar Bozhanov (We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria Parliamentary Group): “We requested that the SEC organise a hacking test on the machines — someone should attempt to hack them. And your so-called experts, who supposedly would not stay silent, should go and try to hack them.” Angel Slavchev (Vazrazhdane Parliamentary Group): “No methodology has been prepared to authenticate the machines. By these actions, the Ministry of Electronic Governance, whether intentionally or not, attempted to delegitimise the the elections with machines.”

Georgi Sharkov, Caretaker Minister of Electronic Governance: “No contract has yet been signed by the SEC with the contractor responsible for machine servicing. We have formed a working group to update the methodology for verifying compliance. We select a random sample of machines to prepare our work, and technically they are transported to our security centre, where the machines are stored.” Georgi Krastev (GERB-UDF Parliamentary Group): “Logically, the process should be the opposite: first, the software is installed in all machines, then a representative sample is drawn. You may have a technical explanation, but this raises concerns among Bulgarian citizens about potential manipulation.”

Kamelia Neykova, Chair of the SEC: “It is not necessary to appoint SEC members too early and hold consultations long before election day. Early appointments result in consultations determining the number of SEC members, and once the REC receives the personal lists, there is massive release and replacement of members.”