1.6 Million Pensioners to Receive Easter Supplements

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
EN
Запази
600 000 пенсионери получат великденски добавки

Around 1.6 million pensioners will receive an Easter supplement of either €20 or €50, caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov announced during a meeting of the Council of Ministers on March 11.

“This is not a political gesture, and I urge politicians not to turn it into one. Caring for the most vulnerable is a matter of state responsibility and, above all, of humanity,” the caretaker Prime Minister said.

An extra 50 euros will be given to pensioners whose pension — or the combined total of their pensions together with supplements and compensations — amounts to up to €390.63 inclusive, which is the level of the poverty line for 2026.

Those whose pension — or combined pension income including supplements and compensations — is between €390.64 and €620.20 inclusive, corresponding to the level of the minimum monthly wage for the current year, will receive €20.

The proposal was submitted by the caretaker Minister of Labour and Social Policy, Hasan Ademov, in coordination with the Ministry of Finance and following discussions of all possible options.

At today’s cabinet meeting, caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov is also expected to discuss with ministers measures addressing rising fuel and energy prices in Bulgaria due to the war in the Middle East. The measures are expected to be announced by the end of the week.

