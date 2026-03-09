БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Новият духовен водач на Иран е бил ранен при удари
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
Над шест часа продължи операцията на Малена Замфирова,...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
"Галъп": Колко партии ще влязат в парламента,...
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
Потребителската кошница запазва стойността си от 57 евро
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
Над 100 долара за барел – петролът продължава да...
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
Моджтаба Хаменей е новият върховен лидер на Иран
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

“Gallup”: How Many Parties Would Enter Parliament if Elections Were Held Today?

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:57 мин.
EN
Запази
какви нагласите потребителите 2025 година

A new parliamentary configuration and redistribution of votes is emerging ahead of the elections scheduled for 19 April 2026, according to a nationally representative survey by Gallup International Balkan.

The poll, conducted between 10 and 28 February 2026, indicates that around 51% of voters have already formed their electoral preferences, outlining the current snapshot of pre-election attitudes among the public.

Among voters who have already decided whom to support, the political formation associated with Rumen Radev is receiving strong initial backing of 29.8%, though this remains insufficient for an outright parliamentary majority.

According to the survey by Gallup International Balkan, the structure of this support shows that it largely comes from voters shifting from other parties, rather than from citizens who previously abstained from voting.

The data indicate that the largest influx of support comes from voters of the following political forces:

62.5% of those who voted for BSP – United Left in October 2024 say they would now support Radev’s formation.
46.7% of voters of Vazrazhdane would also switch their vote.
30% of voters of MECh (Morality, Unity, Honour) would do the same.
20.7% of those who supported We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria (WCC–DB) indicate they would now vote for the new formation.

Researchers note that support for the Radev-backed formation could remain highly volatile during the campaign, potentially rising or falling depending on factors such as the strength of the campaign, the candidates presented, political messaging, and the ability to mobilise voters who did not participate in previous elections.

In second place is the coalition GERB–UDF, which attracts the support of 19.6% of voters who have already decided whom to back. The formation led by Boyko Borisov appears to maintain the stability of its core electorate. Analysts say any narrowing of the gap with the leading formation will depend largely on the effectiveness of its election campaign.

The coalition We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria (WCC–DB) currently ranks third with 11.0%, but shows a downward trend. The decline is linked to the public controversy surrounding the “Petrohan” case and the coalition’s association with the caretaker government, issues that dominated public debate during the period of the survey.

Analysts note, however, that a mobilisation of protest voters could still improve the coalition’s current result as the campaign unfolds.

Following WCC–DB, the MRF – New Beginning receives 10.9% of decided voters. Traditionally, the movement demonstrates strong capacity to mobilise its electorate ahead of elections, providing potential for further gains.

In the current political landscape, the party Vazrazhdane attracts 6.0% support. Despite a notable decline, it remains comfortably above the 4% electoral threshold required to enter Parliament.

Below them, with varying likelihoods of parliamentary entry, are:

MECh – 3.3%
BSP – United Left – 2.9%
There Is Such a People – 2.8%
Velichie – 2.2%

With 1% of decided voters, Alliance for Rights and Freedoms would remain outside the future National Assembly if elections were held today.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Иран с нов върховен лидер: Кой е Моджтаба Хаменей, който пое властта в Техеран?
1
Иран с нов върховен лидер: Кой е Моджтаба Хаменей, който пое...
Над 100 долара за барел – петролът продължава да поскъпва
2
Над 100 долара за барел – петролът продължава да поскъпва
Обратно у дома: Продължава евакуацията на блокираните българи от Близкия изток
3
Обратно у дома: Продължава евакуацията на блокираните българи от...
Войната в Близкия изток: Втора иранска ракета неутрализирана над Турция
4
Войната в Близкия изток: Втора иранска ракета неутрализирана над...
Моджтаба Хаменей е новият върховен лидер на Иран
5
Моджтаба Хаменей е новият върховен лидер на Иран
Заместник генералният директор на НКЖИ подаде оставка
6
Заместник генералният директор на НКЖИ подаде оставка

Най-четени

Ирански дрон е ударил небостъргача "Марина" в Дубай
1
Ирански дрон е ударил небостъргача "Марина" в Дубай
Тръмп: "Наистина не ми пука" дали Иран ще играе на световното първенство по футбол
2
Тръмп: "Наистина не ми пука" дали Иран ще играе на...
България спечели два медала на световното първенство по биатлон за младежи до 21 г. (ОБЗОР)
3
България спечели два медала на световното първенство по биатлон за...
Иранците между страха и надеждата - кой управлява Ислямската република сега?
4
Иранците между страха и надеждата - кой управлява Ислямската...
Българи откриха на Ливингстън останки от аржентински самолет, катастрофирал преди 50 години
5
Българи откриха на Ливингстън останки от аржентински самолет,...
Самолет от Оман със 144 души, включително българи, кацна в София при специална евакуация на служители и дипломати
6
Самолет от Оман със 144 души, включително българи, кацна в София...

More from: Politics

Deputy Director of Bulgarian Rail Infrastructure Company Resigns
Deputy Director of Bulgarian Rail Infrastructure Company Resigns
President Iotova Awards Argentina’s Ambassador with Madara Horseman Order President Iotova Awards Argentina’s Ambassador with Madara Horseman Order
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
'Alliance for Rights and Freedoms' Registered As a Political Party 'Alliance for Rights and Freedoms' Registered As a Political Party
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Caretaker Prime Minister Asks Ministers for Measures to Ease Pressure of High Electricity Bills Caretaker Prime Minister Asks Ministers for Measures to Ease Pressure of High Electricity Bills
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
Caretaker PM Andrey Gyurov to District Governors: I Expect the Highest Level of Organisation for Fair Elections Caretaker PM Andrey Gyurov to District Governors: I Expect the Highest Level of Organisation for Fair Elections
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
GERB-UDF: New Government, New Water Price GERB-UDF: New Government, New Water Price
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.

Водещи новини

Новият духовен водач на Иран е бил ранен при удари
Новият духовен водач на Иран е бил ранен при удари
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
По света
Тръмп се обади на Путин да обсъдят Иран и Украйна Тръмп се обади на Путин да обсъдят Иран и Украйна
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
По света
Черното злато и ефектът на доминото - как скокът на цената на петрола ще засегне световната икономика? Черното злато и ефектът на доминото - как скокът на цената на петрола ще засегне световната икономика?
Чете се за: 04:35 мин.
По света
Ивет Лалова с емоционално послание към Малена Замфирова: Най-трудните моменти ни правят по-силни Ивет Лалова с емоционално послание към Малена Замфирова: Най-трудните моменти ни правят по-силни
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
Общество
Войната в Близкия изток: Втора иранска ракета неутрализирана над...
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
По света
Заместник генералният директор на НКЖИ подаде оставка
Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
У нас
Историческо дарение: Държавният печат на Батенберг вече е в...
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
Общество
Тръмп: Войната срещу Иран е почти приключила
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ