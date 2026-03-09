Deputy Director of Bulgarian Rail Infrastructure Company Resigns

Neli Andreeva, Deputy General Director of the National Railway Infrastructure Company, has resigned from the post.

The resignations come days after caretaker Transport Minister Korman Ismailov dismissed the Chair of the National Railway Infrastructure Company Board, former MP Todor Vasilev of “There Is Such a People”, and appointed Engineer Maria Genova in his place.

According to Andreeva, the appointments are scandalous and are part of the status quo, which the caretaker cabinet had declared to fight against. Andreeva called on caretaker Prime Minister Andrei Gyurov to closely monitor the actions of Korman Ismailov.