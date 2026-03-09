Deputy Director of Bulgarian Rail Infrastructure Company Resigns

Neli Andreeva, Deputy General Director of the National Railway Infrastructure Company, has resigned from the post.
The resignations come days after caretaker Transport Minister Korman Ismailov dismissed the Chair of the National Railway Infrastructure Company Board, former MP Todor Vasilev of “There Is Such a People”, and appointed Engineer Maria Genova in his place.
According to Andreeva, the appointments are scandalous and are part of the status quo, which the caretaker cabinet had declared to fight against. Andreeva called on caretaker Prime Minister Andrei Gyurov to closely monitor the actions of Korman Ismailov.
Neli Andreeva, deputy director general of National Railway Infrastructure Company:
“Since the caretaker government took office, we were instructed to halt all payments and not to sign contracts or agreements. This directive was ignored, and a contract was signed that fully serves the interests of companies connected to the status quo. I urge Prime Minister Gyurov to carefully and thoroughly oversee the actions and appointments of Transport Minister Korman Ismailov, as it is clear from his actions that he is part of the model we are supposedly fighting. It is naïve to assume he was misled into appointing individuals lacking integrity to the highest positions in the country’s largest state enterprise,” Andreeva said.
The Ministry of Transport and Communications stated that it is reviewing Andreeva’s claims and will respond in due course.