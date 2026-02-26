Caretaker PM Andrey Gyurov to District Governors: I Expect the Highest Level of Organisation for Fair Elections

Impartiality, sound organisation and timely action in preparing honest and transparent elections are what caretaker Prime Minister, Andrey Gyurov, expects from the newly appointed district governors.

At a meeting initiated by the premier today, February 26, participants discussed all key aspects of preparations for the forthcoming snap parliamentary vote in April.

“There are no secondary tasks,” Gyurov said, stressing that the caretaker government’s goal is to conduct the elections professionally, transparently and in line with the rules.

“Your task is difficult and carries great responsibility. We are aware there will be many challenges and we are ready to support you with everything within our power,” he added, placing particular emphasis on the need for strong organisation and coordination.

The Prime Minister also addressed public criticism concerning the replacement of regional governors.

He said the accusations were coming largely from those who had overseen “some of the most unfair elections in the country’s history” — a fact, he noted, that had been sanctioned by the Constitutional Court of Bulgaria.

Gyurow added: “Our decision to proceed in this manner — swiftly, and with you here around this table — is driven solely by the aim of ensuring professionalism and securing the proper organisation of the forthcoming elections.”