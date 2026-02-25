Heated Debate in Parliament Ends with Lawmakers Backing Final Cap on Polling Stations Outside the European Union

The restriction on the number of polling stations in countries outside the EU is now final. The decision followed a heated debate in Parliament on February 25, which ended with lawmakers rejecting the presidential veto on the election rules. President Iliana Iotova had returned the changes for reconsideration, arguing that the amendments deliberately create barriers for voters abroad.

Parliament rejected the veto on the amendments to the Electoral Code, with the outcome uncertain until the final moments amid expectations over how MPs from Bulgarian Socilaist Party (BSP)–United Left would vote. In the end, their votes were split. With support from some of them, along with MPs from GERB–UDF, There Is Such a People, Vazrazhdane, and several independents, the veto was overridden. At the next elections, no more than 20 polling stations will be allowed outside EU countries, ouside Bulgaria’s diplomatic missions.

Opponents of the 20-station limit described the changes as unconstitutional.

Nadezhda Yordanova of We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria said:

“Some parties aim, by restricting the right to vote outside EU territory, to secure an advantage.”

Hamid Hamid of MRF– New Beginning added:

“I’ve been watching this film for 15 years — let’s be clear, this is about depriving Bulgarian citizens living in Turkey of their right to vote.”

Yavor Haytov of Alliance for Rights and Freedoms:

“For us, Bulgaria is wherever there is at least one Bulgarian.”

Stiliyana Bobcheva of Velichie:

“Our Constitution does not distinguish between citizens who are nearer or further away, more favourate or less favourate."

From Vazrazhdane, the arguments behind the veto were dismissed as unfounded.

Petar Petrov said:

“To me this is an expression of political hypocrisy and effectively a political signal from President Iotova, who will run for President in the autumn, nominated by the new project of Rumen Radev.”

Divisions also emerged within the Socialists during the debate.

Borislav Gutsanov of BSP- United Left:

“Was there a single media outlet that did not report in neighbouring Turkey that 1,500 people voted within one hour? And was there anyone not outraged by what happened?”

Natalia Kiselova, BSP - United Left parliamentary group chair, said:

“The Bulgarian Constitution applies within the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria. I will support the President’s veto because the time for changes was a year ago.”

Bozhidar Bozhanov of We continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria asked:

“Could you inform me how the BSP parliamentary group will vote?”

The veto was ultimately rejected, and the Socialist leader publicly named eight MPs who failed to follow his call. These included three ministers from the Zhelyazkov cabinet — Dragomir Stoynev, Kiril Dobrev, Maya Dimitrova, Deyan Dechev and Petar Kanev.

BSP leader Krum Zarkov said:

“By this action they deliberately failed to observe a political decision of the Executive Bureau and contributed to breaching the Constitution to which they have sworn. Their behaviour is entirely unacceptable and they will no longer be BSP MPs in the next Parliament. I thank the other BSP MPs - with them we will have to overcome the damage that has been done to us by the same people."

GERB–UDF did not take part in the chamber debate. After the vote, Rosen Zhelyazkov commented:

“You saw that the majority which rejected the President’s proposal to reconsider the bill was predictable, as was the joint voting of We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria with thr MRF - New Beginning.”

From Vazrazhdane, leader Kostadin Kostadinov said:

“Today the Bulgarian people achieved a major victory in defence of Bulgarian statehood. Mass, illegal and fraudulent voting in Turkey was one of the most significant problems.”

The ARF group announced it would refer the matter to the Constitutional Court. Taner Ali MP of ARF said:

“Thanks to MRF-New Beginning and their three votes, plus two independents, this bill was supported. The masks have fallen — though they hide behind a curtain because their conscience troubles them.”

Party representatives from MRF – New Beginning said three of their MPs had voted incorrectly due to the noise in the chamber. Iskra Mihaylova explained:

“As the hall was extremely noisy, three colleagues made a mistake. They will correct their vote by submitting the usual request. They sit in the back rows. Once again: order in the chamber was well below acceptable standards.”

Radostin Vasilev, leader of MECh, (Morality, Unity, Honour):

“This is a service to New Beginning. That’s why three of them supposedly got confused during the re-vote — to ensure no BSP member might change their mind. For me the only solution for the BSP is to expel those eight people.”

photos by BNT, BTA

The changes to the electoral rules are final and will apply in the upcoming elections.