World Social Work Day Marked in Bulgaria

World Social Work Day was marked with a major event in Sofia at the Park Hotel Moskva, held under the theme “Together for Hope and Harmony”. The forum brought together non-governmental organisations, foundations, and institutional representatives.

Participants in the fourth edition of the event stressed that the better the quality of social services, the stronger society becomes.

The stories of Vyara and Alexandra illustrate the impact of such support. For them, the opportunity to work, contribute, and build friendships—things many take for granted—are life-changing. Both have been supported for years by the “Maria’s World” Foundation and the “Worlds” Day Centre. Vyara now works at Muzeiko, a children’s science centre in Sofia.

Vyara Chausheva said:

"I’m happy there and glad I’ve had the chance to start work, to meet people, and to work in the ‘Nadezhda’ (Hope) kitchen, where we prepare meals for other clients." Alexandra Marinova added:

"Since joining the foundation, I feel more confident going out on my own, and I have many good friends. Without it, I would just be bored at home."

For more than 13 years, the “Maria’s World” Foundation has supported people with intellectual disabilities to lead more independent and fulfilling lives.

Miryana Siriyski, the foundation’s director, said:

"To feel useful, to see meaning in one’s work and achievements, and to hear people say ‘Well done’—that is what matters." Maria Aleksieva, also from the foundation, highlighted a success story:

"We currently have a young person who progressed through our services, achieved a high level of independence, and now even leads a team within the ‘Bon Appétit’ social enterprise." Ivayla Kasarova, deputy chair of the State Agency for Child Protection, said:

"It is very important that we all work towards making social work and the profession of social worker among the most sought-after and respected in our country."

Despite progress in recent years, Bulgaria continues to face a shortage of social workers.