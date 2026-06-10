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Sofia Hosts South-East European Cooperation Process Summit

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Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
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As the rotating Chair of the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP), Sofia is hosting a summit of heads of state and government from across the region.

The forum marks the culmination of Bulgaria’s chairmanship and is dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the initiative.


The summit was preceded by a meeting of foreign ministers, who discussed European integration, regional connectivity and the shared challenges facing South-East Europe.

Part of the summit’s theme is “A Shared Compass for a Stable, Secure and Sustainable Region.” The Foreign Minister highlighted the importance of the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) as a foundation for regional security and cooperation, and called for greater unity among all member states of the initiative. She stressed that European integration remains a strategic objective for the region and underlined Bulgaria’s potential to become a genuine regional hub for peace and stability.

Velislava Petrova, Minister of Foreign Affairs:

"Today, our priorities are clear and future-oriented: advancing the European integration of all SEECP participants; strengthening competitiveness and human capital; improving connectivity, energy resilience and economic growth across the region; and enhancing its resilience, including through addressing emerging and hybrid challenges.

During our chairmanship, we placed particular emphasis on dialogue and results-oriented activities. Thirty years of the SEECP have shown that our progress depends on our ability to act together with a clear sense of purpose, but also with consistency and a shared sense of responsibility."

Later in the afternoon, at the National Palace of Culture (NDK), President Iliiana Iotova will host the summit meeting of heads of state and government from the SEECP member countries.

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