Three Baby Storks Rescued After Storm in Dobrich District

Three baby storks were rescued following a storm in the village of Polkovnik Sveshtarovo (Northeastern Bulgaria), according to a report on the Ministry of Environment and Water’s website. The alert was issued by the village mayor.

The incident occurred as a result of worsening weather conditions and a powerful storm, which caused the platform supporting the nest to collapse.

After an examination by a veterinarian, it was established that two of the young birds were in good health. They were treated against parasites and fitted with identification rings.

The third stork chick suffered a serious leg fracture. It was transported for treatment to the Centre for Nature Protection and Animal Welfare in Dobrich, where it underwent successful surgery and is now awaiting recovery.

Alongside experts from the Regional Inspectorate for Environment and Water – Varna, specialists from the Centre for Nature Protection and Animal Welfare in Dobrich, “ERP North”, and representatives of the local authorities took part in the rescue operation.

Using specialised equipment provided by “ERP North”, a new platform was installed, the nest was restored, and the two stork chicks were safely returned to it.

“The most joyful moment of the rescue operation came immediately after the nest was restored, when the parent stork pair returned and began feeding their young,” the Ministry of Environment and Water added.

A week ago, an orange weather warning for heavy rainfall was issued in the Dobrich area. The intense rain disrupted traffic on some streets and boulevards in the city. In some places, water accumulated on road surfaces, making it difficult for vehicles to pass.

Source: BTA