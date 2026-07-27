Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Again Warns Bulgaria

Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued another warning to Bulgaria.

“Those making decisions in Bulgaria must bear responsibility for the dangerous decision to host a US aerial refuelling aircraft at their military bases,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said, according to the Iranian news agency IRNA.

Responding to a question during his weekly press briefing about the Bulgarian Parliament's decision to allow US tanker aircraft to be stationed in the country, Baghaei said Tehran was aware that Bulgaria had previously permitted Sofia Airport to be used in military operations against the Islamic Republic.

Baghaei said such actions "are inconsistent with the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and the foundations of international law."

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson added that, under UN General Assembly Resolution 3314, the decision could be interpreted as an act of aggression.

Baghaei also said Tehran was aware that the Bulgarian people and a significant number of Bulgarian MPs opposed the decision to host the US aircraft.

Tehran further stated that "every fair-minded person knows" that the military actions carried out by the United States and Israel against Iran were unlawful, and that the two countries had committed "countless war crimes."

Responding to an enquiry from BNT News, Bulgaria's Foreign Ministry said there had been no change in the ministry's position on the matter since the statement issued last week.

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Fews days ago, on July 24, US President Donald Trump thanked Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev for authorising the deployment of US aircraft at Bezmer Air Base.

“Thank you, Prime Minister Radev! Bulgaria stands with Trump and supports the deployment of a US Air Force base despite Iran’s threats,” Trump wrote.