Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Comments on Bulgarian Government Plans to Halt Arms Deliveries to Kyiv

Ukraine does not receive free military assistance from Bulgaria, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on June 10, commenting on the Bulgarian government’s plans to halt arms deliveries to Kyiv.

Georgiy Tikhy, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine:

“Cooperation between Ukraine and Bulgaria in the field of defence is on a commercial basis. We expect this cooperation to continue, because it is beneficial for both sides. In this way we can secure the necessary means, while Bulgarian companies can expand production and generate profits.

We are grateful to Bulgaria that such projects are possible, we value cooperation with its defence companies, and this mutually beneficial commercial cooperation allows us to achieve peace more quickly. The stronger Ukraine is, the sooner it will come.”