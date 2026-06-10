Eurovision Director Martin Green: It Is Very Exciting for Us That Eurovision Is Coming to a Country It Has Never Been Before

"It’s very exciting for us that Eurovision is coming to a country it hasn’t been to before," said Martin Green, the EBU’s Eurovision Director, in the studio of "The Day Begins" on June 10.

“We have a year ahead of us, and we all know what needs to be done to ensure the contest is a success in Bulgaria," he added.

Martin Green, Eurovision Director, EBU: "There is something very special about working in a country and a city that is hosting for the first time. I think we will see a level of excitement that is rarely witnessed. We are also delighted that four cities want to host the event. Ultimately, Bulgaria and BNT will make the final decision, as happens everywhere. But even the three cities that are not selected will benefit. There will be major public events and large screens because this is an event in which the whole of Bulgaria will take part."

For Green, a love for music and for Eurovision lies at the heart of the contest’s success. He stressed that for a major television production like "Eurovision," one of the most important factors is the television studio.

Martin Green: "Do not forget that Eurovision is, first and foremost, a television show. Only a relatively small number of people will be fortunate enough to obtain tickets, but everything we do should serve those watching at home. to those watching the show on TV. Unlike many television awards ceremonies that use a venue for only a few days, we need to occupy it for seven weeks. All the candidate cities have excellent proposals and understand that the entire city becomes part of the event. There will be additional activities and public screenings. In the end, one city will host, but the others will benefit as well, regardless of the outcome." Green explained that the summer months will be devoted largely to preparation and planning. Martin Green: "Summer is primarily about preparation and planning, and that is crucial. If the planning is not done properly, everything that follows will suffer. It may seem quieter during the summer because much of the work takes place behind the scenes. This includes design and planning, alongside the selection of the host city. From late summer through to Christmas, we enter the development phase, preparing every aspect of the production and entering the new year with a clear vision of how the event will look. We can then begin building the necessary infrastructure and preparing the host city. These are the three key stages, and the most important one is what happens over the summer. It may appear calm on the surface, but that is when all the critical planning takes place." Green noted that the final budget will depend on BNT and the Bulgarian state, but emphasised the enormous scale of the event. Martin Green: "Around 14,000 people are accredited for Eurovision, including performers, their teams and the organising staff. That means a huge press centre is required. We also welcome around 100,000 people across the various events. In addition to two live semi-finals and a live final, there are two full rehearsal shows beforehand. The scale of the operation is immense. There are 27 cameras in the arena and television studios. Whichever city is ultimately selected to host the contest successfully will quickly realise the sheer intensity of the undertaking. However, there are many experienced professionals involved. Bulgaria is known for having an excellent television industry, a strong film sector and highly capable production teams. The key will be bringing together the expertise of those who operate at the highest international level with the talent that already exists in Bulgaria. They will work side by side.

Green was equally enthusiastic about Bulgaria’s Eurovision winner, DARA.