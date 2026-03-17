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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Large Number of Greeks Travel to Bulgaria for Cheaper Petrol

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Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
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In a report from border crossings with Bulgaria, Greek broadcaster ERT showed large numbers of Greeks travelling to Bulgaria to take advantage of cheaper petrol. The price difference can reach up to €0.50 per litre.

Some drivers were also seen filling containers with fuel, a practice that is prohibited. Greek authorities frequently carry out checks for this after vehicles cross back over the border.

"For the Easter holidays, we will buy meat from Bulgaria again because it is good quality and cheaper," say Greeks who frequently cross the border.

In addition to fuel, clothing, footwear and household appliances are also in demand among Greek shoppers in Bulgaria. However, fewer are purchasing food products, as market observers note that prices in Bulgarian shops have largely aligned with those in Greece.

Following the Greek government’s introduction of a cap on retailers’ profit margins for food products, an increasing number of Bulgarians are now travelling to Greece in search of cheaper groceries.

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