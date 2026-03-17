Sheep that Fell Into a Deep Gorge near Kardzhali Have Been Rescued

A rescue operation began early this morning, March 17, to retrieve sheep that had fallen into a deep gorge in the region of Kardzhali, Southern Bulgaria.

Nineteen rescuers – including veterinarians and mountaineers – climbed the steep peak above Studen Kladenets Dam, from which the animals had fallen. The team was divided into four groups. Two attempted to reach the sheep from the base, but the terrain proved too dangerous and inaccessible.

The rescuers then turned to a second, significantly riskier plan. Two mountaineers descended with ropes from the summit to the rocky ledge where the sheep were trapped. Prior to this, the cliffs had been secured for over an hour. After descending approximately 200 metres, the rescuers reached the animals and used tranquiliser darts.

The first to be rescued was the mother sheep, secured with ropes and harnesses and pulled to the top by volunteers. She was found to be dehydrated and was placed on IV fluids. About an hour later, her lamb was also brought to safety, brought to the top. One of the mountaineers carried it in a pack on his back.

The operation was successful for two of the animals, despite extremely difficult conditions and high risk for the team. Tragically, a third sheep could not be saved after it jumped further into the abyss.