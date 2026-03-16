TV Programme Helps in Organising Rescue Operation for Sheep Trapped in 400-Metre Gorge near Kardzhali

Hundreds of people have offered help to rescue sheep that fell into a deep gorge near the village of Shiroko Pole, close to Kardzhali, Southern Bulgaria.

For more than a month, the animals have survived on a narrow rocky ledge in the cliffs without food or water.

As soon as the case became known, BNT's programme 'Bulgaria in 60 Minutes', together with the Wildlife Rescue Centre of Green Balkans, organised an operation to save the stranded sheep.

Early tomorrow morning, climbers will descend into the more than 400-metre-deep gorge. They will attempt to capture the animals and, using specialised equipment, pull them up to safety.

A report on the stranded sheep, broadcast on 'Bulgaria in 60 Minutes', has stirred sympathy among viewers. The animals’ owner says he has received offers of help from across the country.

Hulmi Hayrula continues to check on the sheep every day.

Hulmi Hayrula, owner of the sheep:

“They are alive. I went to check yesterday and saw them. They are still alive, waiting to be rescued.

– BNT: And are you waiting for them as well?

– Yes, I’m waiting for them too. We’ll see how tomorrow’s rescue operation goes. I hope we can save them without any accidents, because people will be descending down there.”

Despite an appeal from the Green Balkans Wildlife Rescue Centre urging people not to approach the cliffs near Shiroko Pole, news of the stranded animals has drawn large numbers of visitors to the area over the weekend.

Shukri Ismail, mayor of the village, said the site has attracted significant crowds.

Shukri Ismail, mayor of Shiroko Pole:

“Oh, on Saturday and Sunday there were a lot of people — more than 1,000 passed through. Many tourists. Especially around the reservoir, the rope bridge at Lisitsite, and those heading towards Monyak Fortress. – BNT: And now also because of the sheep? – Probably because of the sheep — people are curious. It’s normal, people are curious.”

Local residents express mixed feelings about the upcoming rescue of sheep trapped in the cliffs near Shiroko Pole, with some sceptical about the operation’s success, while others remain hopeful.

Osman Mustafa:

“I don’t even know how they’re going to rescue them. Will we even manage to save them? I don’t believe it. Who will go down there?” – BNT: “There are specialists, veterinarians, and climbers. The climbers will go down to free them. But you don’t believe it?” – Osman Mustafa: “I don’t believe it. They’ll probably die there.” Shukri Ismail, mayor of Shiroko Pole:

“I believe they will succeed.” – BNT: “And you, do you think they will be saved?” Hulmi Hayrula, sheep owner:

“I believe it, because people are willing to help. Climbing teams have contacted me, asking to assist. There seems to be a chance. Let’s hope!”

The rescue team from the Green Balkans Wildlife Rescue Centre is scheduled to arrive in Shiroko Pole tomorrow morning, bringing specialised equipment to assist with the high-risk operation. While the odds of success are slim, the experts will do everything possible to give the animals a chance at survival.



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The BNT's TV show 'Bulgaria in 60 Minutes' has assisted in organising the rescue of several sheep that fell into a nearly 400-metre-deep gorge near the village of Shiroko Pole in the Kardzhali region. For 20 days, the animals and their owner, Hulmi Hayrula, had been seeking help, and with the intervention of BNT, the Green Balkans Wildlife Rescue Centre agreed to join the operation.

The herd had been grazing on the hill above the village when a tourist’s dog startled them.

Hulmi Hayrula explained: “They ran between the rocks, going where they shouldn’t, on steep cliffs.”

Some of the frightened sheep fell into the gorge, with a depth exceeding 400 metres. Three sheep died on impact, but two managed to cling to a narrow ledge. They have been trapped there for three weeks without food or water. One of the surviving sheep has even given birth, while the other is pregnant. The rescue team from Green Balkans Wildlife Rescue Centre in Stara Zagora responded promptly to the call for help.





