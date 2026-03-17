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Police Operation in Burgas Targets Vote-Buying and Crime, Ten Arrested

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Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
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купуването гласове арести обиски полицейска акция бургас
Снимка: БТА

Ten people have been detained in a specialised police operation in Burgas targeting vote-buying, drug distribution and petty crime ahead of the 19 April elections.

The checks were aimed at uncovering organised groups seeking to influence the vote. Two of those arrested are suspected of electoral offences. During searches, officers discovered lists of names alongside significant amounts of cash. Others were detained on suspicion of producing and distributing drugs.

Eight addresses were searched, with ten people detained. Two of them are suspected of involvement in vote-buying.

Marin Dimitrov, head of the Security Police in Burgas, said:
"At these addresses, we found notebooks and lists at two of the locations, along with large sums of money. Names were recorded with specific amounts next to them, which suggests these individuals may be directly involved in crimes related to citizens’ electoral rights."

The men had also been investigated during previous elections. At this stage, the exact “price of a vote” for the upcoming poll remains unclear.

A local resident, Yani, said:
"No one has offered me anything. In the past, they used to offer money and other incentives, but people have become aware of where things are heading, and such offers are no longer accepted."

Arrests were also made at a private home, where a search uncovered a drug laboratory producing synthetic substances.

Why was your husband arrested?
He is not my husband.
What does he do?
I don’t know at all.

Marin Dimitrov, head of the Security Police in Burgas, said:
"At another address, pre-trial proceedings have been initiated after a large quantity of stolen goods was discovered. Smaller amounts of drugs were also found at other locations, and case files will be opened there as well."

Four pre-trial proceedings have been launched, and some of those under investigation had been declared wanted nationwide.

photos by BTA

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