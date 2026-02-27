Caretaker Prime Minister Asks Ministers for Measures to Ease Pressure of High Electricity Bills

Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov convened a working meeting today, February 27, with caretaker Energy Minister Traycho Traykov, Economy and Industry Minister Irina Shtonova, and Regional Development Minister Angelina Boneva to address high electricity bills.

The main objective was to propose specific measures to ease the pressure on households.

Meanwhile, the Consumer Protection Commission has launched inspections at the country’s three electricity supply companies.

Gyurov said the proposed increase in water prices had been approved in December by the energy and water regulator, Energy and Water Regulatory Commission, but had been deliberately delayed for several months so that it would take effect under the caretaker government.

Andrei Gyurov, caretaker prime minister: "The proposal for the water price hike was adopted in December by the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission and it was deliberately held back for several months to explode in the hands of the caretaker government."

These are decisions that were taken before the current government, Gyurov added. We don't have "New government, new prices" here, we have "New Beginning (MRF-New Beginning), new prices," Gyurov added.

Energy Minister Traykov confirmed that most of the higher electricity bills were due to increased consumption. Nevertheless, checks are being carried out along two lines — by the regulator and by the ministry itself. Electricity meters are being tested to ensure they record accurately, with examinations conducted by an independent laboratory as well as the ministry.

“According to EWRC data so far, only a very small proportion of complaints have revealed irregularities,” Traykov said. “But even if violations affect just one per cent of cases, and even if a single customer has been disadvantaged, the law must be upheld and losses reimbursed. If we establish deliberate breaches of the rules, the law provides for sanctions, including fines, which will be applied.”

Later today, Traykov is also expected to meet representatives of the electricity distribution companies.