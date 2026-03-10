БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Отново с час напред: На 29 март преминаваме към лятното...
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
Спират движението по "Дунав мост" при Русе за 5...
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
Тръмп заплаши Иран: Смърт, огън и ярост ще властват над...
Чете се за: 05:20 мин.
Горящ автобус блокира движението между Стара Загора и...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Caretaker Foreign Minister Neynski: 'We conducted the largest evacuation operation of Bulgarian citizens from the Middle East'

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
EN
Запази
надежда нейнски проведохме мащабната операция евакуация български граждани близкия изток
Снимка: BTA

We carried out the largest ever evacuation operation of Bulgarian citizens from 11 countries, which required precision, round-the-clock coordination and we conducted it with thought and care for the health and lives of the people. This was announced by caretaker Foreign Minister, Nadezhda Neynski, during a briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on March 10.

She emphasised that the effort involved a wider network of government bodies:

“We were not alone. The Crisis Headquarters I formed, together with relevant MFA departments, maintained continuous contact with the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Transport and Communications, the Civil Aviation Administration, and the State Aviation Operator. Thanks to strong cooperation with partner countries, we successfully evacuated Bulgarian citizens - Austria, the United States, Turkey, Portugal, and Hungary. We also received a request from neighbouring Greece, and we assisted citizens from Romania, Germany, France, the United States, Austria, Latvia, Poland, and Sweden who were in areas of active hostilities,” said Nadezhda Neynski.”

Thanks to the entire team at the MFA’s Situation Centre, which worked around the clock, over 2,600 Bulgarian citizens have been successfully brought home. The operation involved more than 15,000 phone calls and over 6,500 emails. More than 100 MFA staff and employees at Bulgarian diplomatic missions abroad worked on on a 24-hour schedule throughout the 11-day operation.

A special flight from Riyadh is scheduled to depart this evening at around 19:00 Bulgarian time, carrying Bulgarian citizens as well as temporary and long-term residing in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain.

“This phase of the operation to evacuate our compatriots from the Middle East and Iran was the most complex and required precise coordination between the MFA’s Crisis Headquarters and our diplomatic missions abroad. It involved a combination of land convoys organised locally, transportation arranged through partner countries, and carefully scheduled timing and logistical routes to consolidate the three groups—from Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain—at the right moment for departure from Riyadh,” explained Nadezhda Neynski.

The caretaker Foreign Minister, Nadezhda Neynski, also announced that no polling stations will be opened in conflict zones in the Middle East for the April elections.

“At this stage, the decision is not to open any polling stations, as we consider that people’s lives would be at risk. Large gatherings could also become targets for terrorist attacks. We will continue to monitor the situation, which is particularly dynamic, but for now, the safety of our citizens should take precedence over electoral considerations,” explained Neynski.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Новият духовен водач на Иран е бил ранен при удари
1
Новият духовен водач на Иран е бил ранен при удари
Тръмп: Войната срещу Иран почти приключи
2
Тръмп: Войната срещу Иран почти приключи
Извънредно заседание в НС заради горивата и кризата в Близкия изток
3
Извънредно заседание в НС заради горивата и кризата в Близкия изток
Заместник генералният директор на НКЖИ подаде оставка
4
Заместник генералният директор на НКЖИ подаде оставка
Тръмп заплаши Иран: Смърт, огън и ярост ще властват над страната
5
Тръмп заплаши Иран: Смърт, огън и ярост ще властват над страната
"Пазарите полудяват при война": Какво ще се случи с цените на горивата?
6
"Пазарите полудяват при война": Какво ще се случи с...

Най-четени

Ирански дрон е ударил небостъргача "Марина" в Дубай
1
Ирански дрон е ударил небостъргача "Марина" в Дубай
Тръмп: "Наистина не ми пука" дали Иран ще играе на световното първенство по футбол
2
Тръмп: "Наистина не ми пука" дали Иран ще играе на...
Днес започва евакуацията на граждани на Северна Македония от Близкия изток
3
Днес започва евакуацията на граждани на Северна Македония от...
България спечели два медала на световното първенство по биатлон за младежи до 21 г. (ОБЗОР)
4
България спечели два медала на световното първенство по биатлон за...
Иранците между страха и надеждата - кой управлява Ислямската република сега?
5
Иранците между страха и надеждата - кой управлява Ислямската...
Българи откриха на Ливингстън останки от аржентински самолет, катастрофирал преди 50 години
6
Българи откриха на Ливингстън останки от аржентински самолет,...

More from: Politics

Rumen Spetsov: “For March, the required crude oil quantities for processing at Lukoil Neftochim Burgas have been secured.”
Rumen Spetsov: “For March, the required crude oil quantities for processing at Lukoil Neftochim Burgas have been secured.”
“Gallup”: How Many Parties Would Enter Parliament if Elections Were Held Today? “Gallup”: How Many Parties Would Enter Parliament if Elections Were Held Today?
Чете се за: 04:57 мин.
Deputy Director of Bulgarian Rail Infrastructure Company Resigns Deputy Director of Bulgarian Rail Infrastructure Company Resigns
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
President Iotova Awards Argentina’s Ambassador with Madara Horseman Order President Iotova Awards Argentina’s Ambassador with Madara Horseman Order
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
'Alliance for Rights and Freedoms' Registered As a Political Party 'Alliance for Rights and Freedoms' Registered As a Political Party
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Caretaker Prime Minister Asks Ministers for Measures to Ease Pressure of High Electricity Bills Caretaker Prime Minister Asks Ministers for Measures to Ease Pressure of High Electricity Bills
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.

Водещи новини

Изслушвания в НС заради кризата в Близкия изток и цените на горивата
Изслушвания в НС заради кризата в Близкия изток и цените на горивата
Чете се за: 05:45 мин.
У нас
Мерки срещу спекулата: Как европейски държави се готвят за енергийния шок? Мерки срещу спекулата: Как европейски държави се готвят за енергийния шок?
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
По света
Очаквам до края на седмицата да съобщим какви мерки ще вземем за цените на горивата, каза Андрей Гюров Очаквам до края на седмицата да съобщим какви мерки ще вземем за цените на горивата, каза Андрей Гюров
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
По света
11 дни война в Близкия изток: Пентагонът засилва ударите си срещу Иран, обяви военният министър Пийт Хегсет 11 дни война в Близкия изток: Пентагонът засилва ударите си срещу Иран, обяви военният министър Пийт Хегсет
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.
По света
Надежда Нейнски: Проведохме най-мащабната операция по евакуация на...
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
У нас
Двама бивши военни от Украйна са арестувани и обвинени за шпионаж у...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
У нас
Забравена чанта в центъра на София вдигна на крак полицията (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 00:17 мин.
У нас
Отново с час напред: На 29 март преминаваме към лятното часово време
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ