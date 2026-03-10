Caretaker Foreign Minister Neynski: 'We conducted the largest evacuation operation of Bulgarian citizens from the Middle East'

We carried out the largest ever evacuation operation of Bulgarian citizens from 11 countries, which required precision, round-the-clock coordination and we conducted it with thought and care for the health and lives of the people. This was announced by caretaker Foreign Minister, Nadezhda Neynski, during a briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on March 10.

She emphasised that the effort involved a wider network of government bodies:

“We were not alone. The Crisis Headquarters I formed, together with relevant MFA departments, maintained continuous contact with the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Transport and Communications, the Civil Aviation Administration, and the State Aviation Operator. Thanks to strong cooperation with partner countries, we successfully evacuated Bulgarian citizens - Austria, the United States, Turkey, Portugal, and Hungary. We also received a request from neighbouring Greece, and we assisted citizens from Romania, Germany, France, the United States, Austria, Latvia, Poland, and Sweden who were in areas of active hostilities,” said Nadezhda Neynski.”

Thanks to the entire team at the MFA’s Situation Centre, which worked around the clock, over 2,600 Bulgarian citizens have been successfully brought home. The operation involved more than 15,000 phone calls and over 6,500 emails. More than 100 MFA staff and employees at Bulgarian diplomatic missions abroad worked on on a 24-hour schedule throughout the 11-day operation.

A special flight from Riyadh is scheduled to depart this evening at around 19:00 Bulgarian time, carrying Bulgarian citizens as well as temporary and long-term residing in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain.

“This phase of the operation to evacuate our compatriots from the Middle East and Iran was the most complex and required precise coordination between the MFA’s Crisis Headquarters and our diplomatic missions abroad. It involved a combination of land convoys organised locally, transportation arranged through partner countries, and carefully scheduled timing and logistical routes to consolidate the three groups—from Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain—at the right moment for departure from Riyadh,” explained Nadezhda Neynski.

The caretaker Foreign Minister, Nadezhda Neynski, also announced that no polling stations will be opened in conflict zones in the Middle East for the April elections.

“At this stage, the decision is not to open any polling stations, as we consider that people’s lives would be at risk. Large gatherings could also become targets for terrorist attacks. We will continue to monitor the situation, which is particularly dynamic, but for now, the safety of our citizens should take precedence over electoral considerations,” explained Neynski.