Prosecutor's Office, Ministry of Interior and SANS Hold Working Meeting Ahead of Upcoming Elections

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
прокуратурата мвр данс проведоха работно съвещание повод предстоящите избори

Acting Prosecutor General, Borislav Sarafov, on March 11 convened representatives of the Prosecutor's Office, Ministry of Interior and the State Agency for National Security (SANS) at a working meeting to coordinate preparations for the elections for the 52nd National Assembly scheduled for 19 April 2026.

The purpose of the meeting was to establish an operational framework and oversight mechanisms to ensure, to the greatest possible extent, the legality of citizens’ vote and to guarantee a swift response to offences related to the conduct of the elections.

Among those attending were Deputy Prosecutor General Vanya Stefanova; Emilia Rusinova, administrative head of the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office; the acting Chief Secretary of the Ministry of the Interior, Chief Commissioner Georgi Kandev; the Director of the General Directorate National Police, Chief Commissioner Emil Parmakov; the Deputy Director of the same directorate, Senior Commissioner Ivan Madzharov; representatives of the State Agency for National Security; administrative heads of district prosecutor’s offices; and prosecutors from the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor’s Office.

Borislav Sarafov pointed out that each of the three institutions has a key role to play in ensuring the fairness of the elections in protecting the public interest and therefore they should show unity in their efforts.

“We are fully aware of our responsibility and duty to society. We will not yield to provocations, nor will we breach the law or decide cases in anyone’s interest,” the Acting Prosecutor General said.

He also underlined the role of the Ministry of the Interior not only in detecting, but also in preventing electoral violations and offences.

Deputy Prosecutor General, Vanya Stefanova, provided practical guidance on matters related to the elections and the electoral process, particularly regarding the functions, powers and competences of the various levels of the prosecution service in investigating offences against citizens’ political rights.

During the meeting, representatives of all three institutions reaffirmed their commitment to joint action, within the scope of their legally established powers, in order to ensure the conduct of fair and transparent elections.

