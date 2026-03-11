БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
BNT Invites Political Parties to Sign the Agreement for Covering the Election Campaign

Snimka: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

Bulgarian National Television (BNT) on March 11 invited the parties, coalitions of political parties and nomination committees that have registered candidates for the early parliamentary elections on 19 April 2026 to sign an agreement for covering the election campaign in the programme of the public service broadcaster BNT.

BNT announces the following dates for signing the agreement - 13 March (Friday) and 16 March (Monday) 2026 from 10.00 to 17.00 in the BNT building in Sofia at 29 San Stefano Street, in the Legal Affairs Directorate, 9th floor.

Individuals authorised to sign the agreement are required to present a valid identity card and a power of attorney confirming that they represent the respective political organisation.

The draft agreement is published on the BNT website.

