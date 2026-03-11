Government Prepares Measures to Tackle Rising Fuel Prices Amid Middle East Crisis

The Bulgarian caretaker government is preparing measures to address rising fuel prices caused by the crisis in the Middle East, officials announced following a meeting of the Council of Ministers on March 11.

Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov said:

"Many Bulgarians are feeling the pressure of rising fuel prices. This is not a problem unique to Bulgaria, but affects the whole of Europe. It is a challenge faced by millions around the world. We should not allow international events and tensions to spill over into our country."

He added that the government is examining specific solutions and measures already implemented across Europe. These include: price caps in Croatia, restrictions on the frequency of price changes at petrol stations in Germany, and fuel vouchers proposed in Greece.