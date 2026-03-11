БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Борислав Сарафов остава изпълняващ функциите главен прокурор
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
НАП пусна предварително попълнените данъчни декларации
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
Държавата готви мерки за справяне с нарастващите цени на...
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
Прокуратурата: Вдигната е банковата тайна за 44 сметки,...
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
1 600 000 пенсионери ще получат великденски добавки
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Д-р Благомир Здравков е избран за управител на Детската...
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Government Prepares Measures to Tackle Rising Fuel Prices Amid Middle East Crisis

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
EN
Запази
държавата готви мерки справяне нарастващите цени горивата

The Bulgarian caretaker government is preparing measures to address rising fuel prices caused by the crisis in the Middle East, officials announced following a meeting of the Council of Ministers on March 11.

Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov said:

"Many Bulgarians are feeling the pressure of rising fuel prices. This is not a problem unique to Bulgaria, but affects the whole of Europe. It is a challenge faced by millions around the world. We should not allow international events and tensions to spill over into our country."

He added that the government is examining specific solutions and measures already implemented across Europe. These include: price caps in Croatia, restrictions on the frequency of price changes at petrol stations in Germany, and fuel vouchers proposed in Greece.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Прокуратурата: Вдигната е банковата тайна за 44 сметки, свързани с НПО-то на "Петрохан"
1
Прокуратурата: Вдигната е банковата тайна за 44 сметки, свързани с...
Кризата в Близкия изток: САЩ отрекоха техни военни кораби да са ескортирали танкер през Ормузкия проток
2
Кризата в Близкия изток: САЩ отрекоха техни военни кораби да са...
Конфликтът в Близкия изток: Нова размяна на удари, САЩ унищожиха 16 ирански кораба
3
Конфликтът в Близкия изток: Нова размяна на удари, САЩ унищожиха 16...
Дискусии за Близкия изток: Дебат в ЕП, лидерите от Г-7 обсъждат икономическите последици от конфликта
4
Дискусии за Близкия изток: Дебат в ЕП, лидерите от Г-7 обсъждат...
В "Референдум": Как ще се отрази войната в Близкия изток на цените на горивата и какви са рисковете за България?
5
В "Референдум": Как ще се отрази войната в Близкия изток...
Ескалация в Близкия изток: Иран атакува американски цели, САЩ унищожиха кораби край Ормузкия проток
6
Ескалация в Близкия изток: Иран атакува американски цели, САЩ...

Най-четени

Ирански дрон е ударил небостъргача "Марина" в Дубай
1
Ирански дрон е ударил небостъргача "Марина" в Дубай
Днес започва евакуацията на граждани на Северна Македония от Близкия изток
2
Днес започва евакуацията на граждани на Северна Македония от...
"Може всеки един момент ситуацията да се влоши, искаме да се приберем": Разказ на блокирани българи в Дубай
3
"Може всеки един момент ситуацията да се влоши, искаме да се...
България спечели два медала на световното първенство по биатлон за младежи до 21 г. (ОБЗОР)
4
България спечели два медала на световното първенство по биатлон за...
Българи откриха на Ливингстън останки от аржентински самолет, катастрофирал преди 50 години
5
Българи откриха на Ливингстън останки от аржентински самолет,...
Иранците между страха и надеждата - кой управлява Ислямската република сега?
6
Иранците между страха и надеждата - кой управлява Ислямската...

More from: Politics

MPs Question Minister and SEC Leadership Over Preparation for Early Parliamentary Elections
MPs Question Minister and SEC Leadership Over Preparation for Early Parliamentary Elections
Caretaker Cabinet Approves Changes to State Representatives on NHIF Supervisory Board Caretaker Cabinet Approves Changes to State Representatives on NHIF Supervisory Board
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
BNT Invites Political Parties to Sign the Agreement for Covering the Election Campaign BNT Invites Political Parties to Sign the Agreement for Covering the Election Campaign
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
1.6 Million Pensioners to Receive Easter Supplements 1.6 Million Pensioners to Receive Easter Supplements
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
Prosecutor's Office, Ministry of Interior and SANS Hold Working Meeting Ahead of Upcoming Elections Prosecutor's Office, Ministry of Interior and SANS Hold Working Meeting Ahead of Upcoming Elections
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
Caretaker Foreign Minister Neynski: 'We conducted the largest evacuation operation of Bulgarian citizens from the Middle East' Caretaker Foreign Minister Neynski: 'We conducted the largest evacuation operation of Bulgarian citizens from the Middle East'
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.

Водещи новини

Цените на горивата: Служебната власт няма да бърза с мерки срещу поскъпването
Цените на горивата: Служебната власт няма да бърза с мерки срещу...
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
У нас
Новото бойно поле във войната в Близкия изток – поразени търговски кораби в Ормузкия проток Новото бойно поле във войната в Близкия изток – поразени търговски кораби в Ормузкия проток
Чете се за: 04:20 мин.
По света
Борислав Сарафов остава изпълняващ функциите главен прокурор Борислав Сарафов остава изпълняващ функциите главен прокурор
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
У нас
Сигнал за бомба затвори за кратко Техническия университет във Варна Сигнал за бомба затвори за кратко Техническия университет във Варна
Чете се за: 00:20 мин.
У нас
Близо 80% от пенсионерите ще получат добавка за Великден
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
У нас
НАП пусна предварително попълнените данъчни декларации
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
Общество
10 дни война струват на Европа допълнителни 3 милиарда евро
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
Европа
Прекратена е обществена поръчка за ремонт на до десет двигателя за...
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ