Fentanyl Dealers Arrested in Varna (PHOTOS)

Officers from the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime in the coastal city of Varna have arrested 11 people during a specialised operation targeting drug distribution across the city.

Among those detained is the main dealer of fentanyl and methamphetamine in the area, who was arrested while carrying out a transaction with one of his distributors.

The police operation was conducted under urgent procedures. The case materials have been submitted to the Varna District Prosecutor’s Office. Four individuals have been formally charged, and by order of the supervising prosecutor their detention has been extended to 72 hours.

Subsequent investigative actions included searches, inspections and checks of private flats and vehicles.

Officers seized narcotic substances — pressed fentanyl weighing 182.77 grams, 21.10 grams of methamphetamine and 59.165 grams of cannabis — along with mobile phones, scales and €23,730 in cash. The investigation continues under prosecutorial supervision.