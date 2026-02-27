Tightened Police Checks on Roads in South-West Bulgaria Ahead of National Holiday Traffic

Police have introduced stricter controls and enhanced measures on roads in South-Western Bulgaria amid expectations of heavy traffic around the long weekend and the National Liberation Day on 3 March.

Monitoring will focus on the Struma Motorway and other key routes where the heaviest flow of vehicles is anticipated.

“From 6am today we launched a specialised police operation linked to the National Day on 3 March. It will continue until the morning of 4 March. All available resources of the Kyustendil Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior are involved, with the operation primarily aimed at prevention and control,” Senior Inspector Daniel Tonev said.

Officers will also deploy unmarked vehicles to monitor aggressive driving and traffic violations. Authorities say necessary safety measures will be enforced and penalties imposed where breaches are identified.

Tonev cited a recent example of a serious offence:

“Just yesterday, a driver passed through a built-up area at more than 130 km/h where the limit is 60 km/h. The penalty is a 900-leva fine, a three-month driving ban and 18 penalty points,” he said.

Drivers are being urged to follow traffic rules, avoid using the emergency lane and remain patient amid the heavier traffic.