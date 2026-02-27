“We Are Going to Have an Outstanding Hit Representing Us at Eurovision,” Anticipates Boryana Gramatikova.

The most important thing we will see and hear in the end are the three songs DARA will perform for us. The viewers and the jury will have a very diverse selection, albeit with three songs to choose from, the host of the national selection for Eurovision Song Contest, Boryana Gramatikova told BNT on February 27.

“High standards have been set, and our audience is very critical, but they will manage. We have three fantastic songs. Whatever the vote, I believe we’ll have a real hit to represent Bulgaria at Eurovision,” Gramatikova said.

Voting by the jury and viewers will take place on Saturday, split 50/50. Viewers will also see all ten participants who took part in the artist selection. The three song concepts have already been developed, and DARA has been actively involved in creating them.

There will also be guest performers, including acts from San Marino and Luxembourg, who are competing in the same semi-final as Bulgaria, as well as Bulgarian artists such as Deep Zone, who have previously performed at Eurovision, and Bon-Bon.

Interestingly, following the announcement of the artist who will represent Bulgaria at Eurovision – DARA – the country has risen from 35th to 7th place on several betting sites predicting the likely winner.

The national selection will be hosted by Boryana Gramatikova and Georgi Lyubenov, with Bulgaria’s choice set to take place tomorrow at 21.00 on BNT.