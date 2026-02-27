Bulgaria Joins EU Financial Initiative for Countries Bordering Russia, Belarus and Ukraine

Bulgaria has joined the European Union’s EastInvest Financing Facility, a new programme aimed at countries bordering Russia, Belarus and Ukraine. The initiative forms part of the European Commission’s efforts to address the economic and infrastructure challenges arising from the war in Ukraine, while accelerating economic resilience and integration into the EU’s internal market, the Bulgarian Development Bank press office said on February 27.

The initiative was announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Representatives of the Bulgarian Development Bank, including Supervisory Board Chair Delyana Ivanova and CEO Tsanko Arabadzhiev, also attended the event.

The new European programme targets Bulgaria, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania, and is implemented in cooperation with the European Investment Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Nordic Investment Bank, the Council of Europe Development Bank and national development incentive banks from the countries involved.

The initiative aims to mobilise up to €28 billion in public and private investments across the nine countries. Funds will focus on transport and energy connectivity, green and digital transformation, strategic infrastructure, supply chain security, and support for small and medium-sized enterprises.

During her working visit to Brussels, caretaker Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Angelina Boneva took part in a ministerial panel at the high-level conference on “EU Eastern Regions bordering Russia, Belarus and Ukraine,” where the European Commission presented the new EastInvest mechanism. Minister Boneva, mandated by the Council of Ministers, secured Bulgaria’s inclusion in the initiative to ensure the country can fully benefit from the new financial opportunities.

Bulgaria had previously lobbied EU institutions to align the Black Sea region with other eastern EU border regions during 2025.

