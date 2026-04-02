Report on Joint Travels of Prosecutor Emilia Rusinova and Wanted Former Investigator Petyo Petrov Trips Now Provided by Ministry of Interior

The travels of Sofia City Prosecutor Emilia Rusinova with wanted former investigator Petyo Petrov, known by the nickname "the Euro", is now under investigation.

The Ethics Commission of the Prosecutors' College of the Supreme Judicial Council has self-initiated proceedings following media reports and has already held an extraordinary meeting on the matter.

Information has been requested from the relevant authorities regarding any actions taken and any available data concerning the reports about Rusinova.

Details of the travels of Emilia Rusinova and Petyo Petrov abroad have been forwarded to the Ministry of Justice. The Ministry confirmed to the BNT News programme that the report has been provided by the Ministry of Interior.

Caretaker Justice Minister, Andrey Yankulov, is familiarising himself with the information, after which a proposal may be made to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Rusinova.



Allegations that the Prosecutor of Sofia, Emilia Rusinova, Travelled in the Same Car as Former Investigator Turned Fugitive Petyo Petrov - "The Euro"



