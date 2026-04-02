БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Report on Joint Travels of Prosecutor Emilia Rusinova and Wanted Former Investigator Petyo Petrov Trips Now Provided by Ministry of Interior

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
EN
Запази
министерството правосъдието иска справката пътуванията пепи еврото прокурор емилия русинова граница
Снимка: BTA/archive

The travels of Sofia City Prosecutor Emilia Rusinova with wanted former investigator Petyo Petrov, known by the nickname "the Euro", is now under investigation.

The Ethics Commission of the Prosecutors' College of the Supreme Judicial Council has self-initiated proceedings following media reports and has already held an extraordinary meeting on the matter.

Information has been requested from the relevant authorities regarding any actions taken and any available data concerning the reports about Rusinova.

Details of the travels of Emilia Rusinova and Petyo Petrov abroad have been forwarded to the Ministry of Justice. The Ministry confirmed to the BNT News programme that the report has been provided by the Ministry of Interior.

Caretaker Justice Minister, Andrey Yankulov, is familiarising himself with the information, after which a proposal may be made to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Rusinova.

Allegations that the Prosecutor of Sofia, Emilia Rusinova, Travelled in the Same Car as Former Investigator Turned Fugitive Petyo Petrov - "The Euro"

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Почина славеят на Странджа Янка Рупкина
1
Почина славеят на Странджа Янка Рупкина
Дъжд и сняг за Великден
2
Дъжд и сняг за Великден
Машинист загина, 13 пътници бяха ранени при тежък жп инцидент в Северна Франция
3
Машинист загина, 13 пътници бяха ранени при тежък жп инцидент в...
Усилия за отварянето на Ормузкия проток: Великобритания ще бъде домакин на виртуална международна среща
4
Усилия за отварянето на Ормузкия проток: Великобритания ще бъде...
Преди последния краен срок: Тръмп отново заплаши да унищожи Иран „за една нощ“
5
Преди последния краен срок: Тръмп отново заплаши да унищожи Иран...
Изтичащият ултиматум: Една цяла цивилизация ще изчезне, закани се Тръмп
6
Изтичащият ултиматум: Една цяла цивилизация ще изчезне, закани се...

Най-четени

Пенсиите на 355 000 работещи пенсионери ще бъдат преизчислени от 1 април
1
Пенсиите на 355 000 работещи пенсионери ще бъдат преизчислени от 1...
Почина големият певец, композитор и поет Михаил Белчев
2
Почина големият певец, композитор и поет Михаил Белчев
Семейството на спасеното дете в Ямбол живеело без ток и вода – случаят поставя под съмнение контрола на институциите
3
Семейството на спасеното дете в Ямбол живеело без ток и вода...
Има загинал при мощното земетресение с магнитуд 7,4 в Индонезия
4
Има загинал при мощното земетресение с магнитуд 7,4 в Индонезия
От днес минималната работна заплата в Гърция става 920 евро
5
От днес минималната работна заплата в Гърция става 920 евро
Задържани са родителите на 3-годишното дете, спасено от падане от осмия етаж
6
Задържани са родителите на 3-годишното дете, спасено от падане от...

More from: Bulgaria

Two of Four Units at Chaira Pumped-Storage Hydropower Plant Are Now Operational
Two of Four Units at Chaira Pumped-Storage Hydropower Plant Are Now Operational
Weather: Mix of Rain and, in Some Areas, Snow, Expected Over Easter Holidays Period in Bulgaria Weather: Mix of Rain and, in Some Areas, Snow, Expected Over Easter Holidays Period in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
Disciplinary Proceedings Proposed Against Sofia City Prosecutor Disciplinary Proceedings Proposed Against Sofia City Prosecutor
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
Third Consecutive Year of Griffon Vulture Hatchings at Stara Zagora Zoo Third Consecutive Year of Griffon Vulture Hatchings at Stara Zagora Zoo
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
Seven Arrested for Vote Buying in Kyustendil Seven Arrested for Vote Buying in Kyustendil
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
New Penalty Procedure Launched Against 'Bobov Do'l Power Plant Over Air Pollution New Penalty Procedure Launched Against 'Bobov Do'l Power Plant Over Air Pollution
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.

Водещи новини

Изтичащият ултиматум: Една цяла цивилизация ще изчезне, закани се Тръмп
Изтичащият ултиматум: Една цяла цивилизация ще изчезне, закани се...
Чете се за: 05:27 мин.
По света
След репортаж по БНТ: Смениха скандални назначения в СИК в Белица След репортаж по БНТ: Смениха скандални назначения в СИК в Белица
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
У нас
НАСА публикува изумителни снимки на Земята и Луната НАСА публикува изумителни снимки на Земята и Луната
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
По света
"Калиманку, Денку": Спомен за голямата Янка Рупкина "Калиманку, Денку": Спомен за голямата Янка Рупкина
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
У нас
Казусът с градския прокурор на София: Янкулов иска дисциплинарно...
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
У нас
Мерки в подкрепа на транспортния бранш – какво предлага...
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
У нас
Проверки преди Великден: Качеството и цените на агнешкото месо за...
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
У нас
България на "Евровизия 2026": Подкрепа за DARA и от...
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ