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ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Central Beach of Sveti Vlas Retains 'Blue Flag' Status

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Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
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Снимка: BTA

The Central Beach in Sveti Vlas has once again been awarded the internationally recognised Blue Flag eco-label, reaffirming its position among the best-maintained beaches on Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast.

According to the concessionaire, the award is granted following an independent assessment of a range of criteria, including the quality and safety of seawater, the standard of visitor services, environmental awareness initiatives and the overall condition of the beach infrastructure.

The beach management expressed satisfaction with the award and stressed that the requirements of the programme are strictly and consistently applied. The Blue Flag certification allows beaches to benchmark their standards against those recognised worldwide.

"We are proud of this recognition, but for us it is above all a responsibility. The Blue Flag is not simply an award; it is a commitment to our guests. Tourists deserve a beach that meets European standards. Every year we invest significant resources in infrastructure and beach maintenance. The Blue Flag confirms that these efforts are worthwhile."

The beach has received the prestigious distinction on multiple occasions. The Blue Flag is awarded only to beaches that meet 32 stringent criteria relating to environmental quality, safety and management.

There are currently 26 Blue Flag sites in Bulgaria, three of which are located in Sveti Vlas.

The seawater quality at Sveti Vlas – Central Beach is monitored through laboratory testing twice a month. Regular disinfection procedures and an adequate number of waste disposal facilities help maintain high hygiene standards along the beach.

The site is also equipped with infrastructure for people with disabilities, including adapted sanitary facilities and access ramps.

Since 1 June, the beach has been staffed with lifeguards and equipped with lifeguard stations, parasols and sun loungers. The requirement that at least 50% of the beach area remain freely accessible to visitors has also been met.

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