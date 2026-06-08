Chain-Reaction Crash Blocks Traffic on Main Road Between Sunny Beach and Burgas (PHOTOS)

A chain-reaction collision has blocked traffic on the main road between Sunny Beach and Burgas in the area of the Sarafovo district and Burgas Airport. Three cars were involved in the crash.

Police in Burgas told BNT that several people were injured and taken to hospital.

According to Burgas University Hospital, five people were injured — four women and a 15-year-old boy. Their condition is currently stable, but examinations are still ongoing.

photos by Eleana Tsanova, BNT

Police units have been deployed to the scene. According to drivers in the area, the queue of vehicles is around 2 km long, with traffic completely blocked before the entrance to Burgas. The causes of the chain-reaction crash are being investigated.