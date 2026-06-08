Ombudsman Velislava Delcheva: Electricity Prices from 1 July Are Unjustifiably High

The prices of electricity from 1 July are “unjustifiably increased”, Ombudsman Velislava Delcheva said in an opinion submitted to the Chair of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC), Plamen Mladenovski, the institution said on June 8

The statement comes ahead of the upcoming public discussion of the report and draft decision on the approval of electricity prices for household consumers from 1 July 2026.

The EWRC draft proposes that electricity prices for “Electrohold Sales” EAD increase by 3.11%, for “EVN Bulgaria Electricity Supply” EAD by 3.24%, and for “Energo-Pro Sales” AD by 2.38%.

The Ombudsman also reiterates that the content of the report is difficult for citizens to understand and does not provide sufficient information to allow an independent assessment of whether the proposed prices are based on objective criteria and economically justified costs.

Specific questions are also raised regarding the increase in the price of electricity transmission through the power grid, the determination of technical losses of electricity distribution companies, the rise in operational and administrative costs, as well as the methodology for setting the ratio between day and night tariffs.

“In view of the above, I consider the electricity prices, as of 1 July 2026, to be unjustifiably increased. Electricity is a vital service that provides basic human needs and comforts, and for some people it is directly linked to maintaining their vital functions,” the Ombudsman wrote.

Delcheva stresses that the Ombudsman’s institution is continuously receiving complaints from entire settlements regarding poor quality of electricity supply, frequent outages and low voltage of delivered power.

“It is more than evident that the planned repairs are not achieving their objectives and citizens are suffering inconvenience and financial losses from damaged electrical appliances. We are also witnessing how unusually high bills at the beginning of the year led to serious financial difficulties for households. The next increase in prices, although averaging 2.99%, will lead to an even greater burden on household budgets and is a precondition for a reduction in the population’s purchasing power,” Velislava Delcheva said.

She further underlines that electricity is a service of primary importance for the normal life of citizens and that any price increase should be thoroughly justified and publicly defensible.

The Ombudsman calls on the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) to carry out an additional analysis of the costs underpinning the increase in prices for household consumers, as well as to present evidence that all possible reserves and tools have been used to limit the financial burden on households.

"I urge the Commission to reconsider the proposed increase in electricity prices by providing a clear analysis of the costs that justify the price increase for residential consumers, demonstrating that all possible reserves and instruments have been used to limit the price increase," Delcheva wrote in the opinion.