One Dead and Two Injured in Serious Crash Near Karnobat, Trakia Motorway Closed

A serious road accident near Karnobat has forced the closure of the Trakia Motorway. The incident occurred at around 2:20 p.m.

A lorry travelling from Burgas towards Sofia crossed the central crash barrier and collided with two cars carrying three people.

One person has been killed and remains trapped inside the vehicle. Two others have been injured, and an air ambulance helicopter has been dispatched to transport them to hospital.

Traffic is being diverted via the old Karnobat–Aytos–Burgas road.

According to initial information, the lorry driver was not injured.

Photos: Burgas Regional Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior