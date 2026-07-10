Three Days With No Sign of the Missing Businessman from Pavlikeni; Drones Also Deployed in the Search

For the third day in a row, police and volunteers have been searching for Dimitar Georgiev from Pavlikeni. The businessman was last seen on Wednesday morning near the bread factory where he is the manager. More than 100 volunteers, gendarmerie officers and divers joined today's operation. Drones are also being used in the search.

There is still no trace of the missing businessman. At around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Georgiev parked his car in the bread factory's car park, a business he has managed for the past 20 years. He then headed towards a wooded area, where he was last captured by security cameras. After that, all traces of him were lost.

Today, more than 100 volunteers from the municipal volunteer unit, family friends, gendarmerie officers and divers are searching the entire area. The operation also covers neighbouring settlements to the north of Pavlikeni.