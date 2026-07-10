Three Days With No Sign of the Missing Businessman from Pavlikeni; Drones Also Deployed in the Search

For the third day in a row, police and volunteers have been searching for Dimitar Georgiev from Pavlikeni. The businessman was last seen on Wednesday morning near the bread factory where he is the manager. More than 100 volunteers, gendarmerie officers and divers joined today's operation. Drones are also being used in the search.
There is still no trace of the missing businessman. At around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Georgiev parked his car in the bread factory's car park, a business he has managed for the past 20 years. He then headed towards a wooded area, where he was last captured by security cameras. After that, all traces of him were lost.
Today, more than 100 volunteers from the municipal volunteer unit, family friends, gendarmerie officers and divers are searching the entire area. The operation also covers neighbouring settlements to the north of Pavlikeni.
Georgi Velikov, Pavlikeni Municipality Volunteer Unit:
“Search areas are being allocated together with local mayors and residents who know the terrain that needs to be covered.”
Senior Commissioner Marin Marinov, Director of the Veliko Tarnovo Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior: “The teams have been divided into several sectors so that almost the entire open area around Pavlikeni can be covered.
Reporter: “Are divers also taking part in today's search?”
Marinov: “Yes. Divers will inspect the reservoirs around Pavlikeni, and these will also be checked.”
Eng. Emanuil Manolov, Mayor of Pavlikeni Municipality: “People in Pavlikeni are shocked by this criminal case, considering what a good, calm and decent person Dimitar Georgiev is. He is a major employer. I have never heard workers complain about pay or delayed wages, nor have I heard complaints from customers or suppliers.”
The search will continue throughout the day. Police said early this morning that no additional volunteers are needed at this stage.