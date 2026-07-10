Government to Establish Unified System to Crack Down on Road Traffic Offences

Ivan Shishkov, Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, announced that the government is working to integrate data from Bulgaria's toll system with information held by other state institutions into a unified road traffic monitoring system. According to the minister, the aim is to improve the identification of traffic offenders and strengthen overall traffic enforcement.

Ivan Shishkov, Minister of Regional Development and Public Works:

"The idea is that the information collected by the toll system should not remain confined to that system alone. No institution should operate in isolation – all institutions should work for the state and in the public interest. A comprehensive analysis is under way with the aim of giving the state an integrated overview of road traffic. This also addresses the issue of heavy goods vehicles attempting to avoid paying toll charges. The sooner we achieve this, the sooner we will see greater results in the fight against violators."