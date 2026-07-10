Bulgarian Government Approves Additional Requirements for NATO-Funded Upgrades to Bezmer and Vrazhdebna Air Bases

The Council of Ministers has approved additional requirements for the Capability Programme Plan for the Bezmer and Vrazhdebna air bases, the government's press office said on July 10.

The plan includes infrastructure projects and facilities to be delivered under the NATO Security Investment Programme (NSIP). The NSIP provides funding for the construction and modernisation of strategic military infrastructure across Allied member states. Through the programme, investment is directed towards air bases, communications systems, logistics infrastructure and other facilities required for collective defence and joint Allied operations. Its objective is to enhance air basing capabilities across Europe and improve the effectiveness of deterrence and defence missions.

In Bulgaria, the investment will focus on upgrading the infrastructure and capabilities of the Bezmer and Vrazhdebna air bases. The projects will improve the readiness of both facilities to receive and support Allied forces and equipment when required, enhance Bulgaria's operational interoperability with the Alliance, and contribute to strengthening national security and collective defence. The planned investments will be financed through the NATO Security Investment Programme, with no additional funding required from the state budget for their implementation.





