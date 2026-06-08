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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Government Launches ‘Basket of Care’ Initiative to Cut Prices of Essential Food Products by 15%

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Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
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живо властта представя инициативата кошница грижа намаляват цените основните продукти
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The government has unveiled the framework of the national “Basket of Care” initiative at a meeting of the Council of Ministers. The campaign aims to reduce the cost of essential food products and is being implemented jointly by the government and major retail chains.

Under the intiative, products included in a basic consumer basket will be offered at discounts of at least 15% for a minimum period of six months.

Some retailers are launching the campaign immediately, while others are expected to join by the end of June. The initiative is intended to help curb rising prices for staple food products.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev thanked representatives of the retail sector for responding to the government's appeal to help stabilise the prices of essential goods.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister:
"Today, we are creating a strategic partnership between you and the government, aimed at guaranteeing stability, ensuring predictability and, above all, demonstrating social responsibility towards the most vulnerable groups in society and all Bulgarian citizens during a period of crisis and high inflation."

PM Radev stressed that the initiative is designed to support both consumers and domestic producers.

Plamen Abrovski, Minister of Agriculture and Food:
"What we have achieved together is a 15% reduction in the price of the basic consumer basket for a minimum period of six months."

Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Alexander Pulev said the initiative reflects a shared commitment to practical measures that ensure fair treatment of Bulgarian and imported products alike.

Alexander Pulev, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy:
"Through joint efforts, we have united around a vision for concrete measures that ensure equal treatment of Bulgarian-produced and imported goods. We are demonstrating solidarity and social responsibility towards the most vulnerable households."

photos by BTA

Pulev also emphasised that the initiative does not infringe the principles of free market competition.

"We calibrated the measures and refined the provisions to ensure they meet all market requirements and do not in any way undermine the principles of free competition."

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