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ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgarian Socialist Party Backs Iliana Iotova's Candidacy for President

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Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
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Крум Зарков
Снимка: БТА

The Executive Bureau of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) supports Iliana Iotova’s candidacy for President, party chairman Krumm Zarkov said at a briefing following a meeting of the party’s Executive Bureau on July 27.

Krum Zarkov, BSP chairman: “At its regular meeting today, the BSP Executive Bureau discussed Iliana Iotova’s announcement that she intends to run for President. The Executive Bureau unanimously supports her candidacy. This is a logical and consistent step, in contrast to Bulgarian politics. This is our duty, our clear mission and a natural decision, given the successful history of the BSP and Iotova. Iliana Iotova has never betrayed the BSP, and the BSP will not betray Iotova. Iotova has proven herself as one of the most prepared politicians. We have no doubt that Iotova will be the necessary corrective force. She also has international experience. She has an unwavering social commitment and sensitivity regarding women’s rights. We are on the same side in this battle.”

The formula for the participation of the Socialists in the presidential election will be approved by the National Council on 29 August, Zarkov added.

Krum Zarkov, BSP chairman: “We have respect for all possible candidates for vice president. We trust Iotova in her next steps. We are ready to be of help. We declare our willingness to support her. We are not calling on anyone [to make a choice] and we value and respect the independence of others. We call for a high-quality debate and for consensus to be sought. The sooner all candidates become clear, the sooner the substantive discussion can begin.”

Photos: BTA

Commenting on the statement by Regional Development Minister Ivan Shishkov that the BSP would have to vacate its headquarters at 20 Positano Street, the party chairman said:

Krum Zarkov, BSP chairman: “Welcome to our headquarters, and I hope we can continue to meet here. We will defend, within the framework of the law, what we need in order to function as a party. We are no longer represented in the National Assembly, but we have representation in the European Parliament and in local government. The address of the BSP is 20 Positano Street.”

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