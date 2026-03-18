Order of Parties and Coalitions on the Ballot Paper for April 19 Early Elections Was Determined by Draw

The Central Election Commission on March 18 held a draw to determine the order in which the parties and coalitions will appear on the ballot for the early parliamentary elections scheduled for April 19.
A total of 24 formations will participate, including 14 parties and 10 coalitions.
The procedure was conducted publicly, with the presence of representatives from the parties and coalitions, their nominated candidates, election observers, and members of the media.
The order and the names of the parties and coalitions are as follows:
Photos by Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT
The Central Election Commission (CEC) also held a draw to dtermine the order in which candidates nominated by parties, coalitions, and initiative committees will appear in the various forms of the election campaign.
More than 6.6 million voters are registered on the electoral lists. Voting will take place using machines in 9,354 polling stations across the country. The official election campaign for the vote begins at midnight on 20 March.