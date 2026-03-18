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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Order of Parties and Coalitions on the Ballot Paper for April 19 Early Elections Was Determined by Draw

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Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

The Central Election Commission on March 18 held a draw to determine the order in which the parties and coalitions will appear on the ballot for the early parliamentary elections scheduled for April 19.

A total of 24 formations will participate, including 14 parties and 10 coalitions.

The procedure was conducted publicly, with the presence of representatives from the parties and coalitions, their nominated candidates, election observers, and members of the media.

The order and the names of the parties and coalitions are as follows:

  1. Political party “There Is Such a People”
  2. Political party “Direct Democracy”
  3. Coalition “Blue Bulgaria”
  4. Political party “Morality, Unity and Honour”
  5. Coalition “BSP – United Left”
  6. Political party “People’s Party Truth and Only Truth”
  7. Coalition “We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria”
  8. Political party “Vazrazhdane”
  9. Coalition “My Bulgaria”
  10. Political party “Movement of Non-Partisan Candidates”
  11. Coalition“Alliance for Rights and Freedoms” (ARF)
  12. Coalition “Anti-Corruption Bloc”
  13. Political party “National Movement Unsubmissive Bulgaria”
  14. Political party “Velichie”
  15. Coalition GERB-UDF
  16. Coalition “Third March”
  17. Political party “Movement for Rights and Freedoms”
  18. Political party “Nation”
  19. Political party “Bulgaria Can”
  20. Coalition “Radiance”
  21. Coalition “Progressive Bulgaria”
  22. Political party “Resistance”
  23. Political party “Green Party”
  24. Political party “People’s Voice”

Photos by Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

The Central Election Commission (CEC) also held a draw to dtermine the order in which candidates nominated by parties, coalitions, and initiative committees will appear in the various forms of the election campaign.

More than 6.6 million voters are registered on the electoral lists. Voting will take place using machines in 9,354 polling stations across the country. The official election campaign for the vote begins at midnight on 20 March.

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