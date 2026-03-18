Police Raid in Burgas Uncovers Vote-Buying Scheme

Following a police operation in Burgas targeting vote-buying, petty crime and drug distribution, authorities discovered lists of names alongside various sums of money in euros.

A search was conducted at a private residence on Moskovska Street in the Pobeda district, inhabited by a 61-year-old woman and her 23-year-old son. Officers seized five notebooks containing names paired with amounts in euros, as well as numerous gold items weighing around 600 grams and approximately €2,000 in cash. Various other items—including mobile phones, audio equipment, bicycles, and household tools—were also confiscated, as their origin could not be adequately explained. Both residents were detained for up to 24 hours.

In a separate search on Opalchenska Street in the same district, a property belonging to a 40-year-old man was inspected. Officers seized a notebook with names and amounts of money recorded, along with around €200 in cash.

Another home on the same street, occupied by a 45-year-old man, was also searched. Police found and seized small packets of amphetamine totaling around 4 grams, 5 grams of methamphetamine, two digital scales, a bag containing red phosphorus, chemical precursors, various flasks, acetone, coroseline, and a 200 ml container of methamphetamine. A 32-year-old Burgas resident was detained for up to 24 hours in connection with this seizure.

Investigations into all cases are ongoing.