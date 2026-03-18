БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Вижте номерата на партиите и коалициите в бюлетината за...
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
Коледни и великденски добавки ще се дават на най-бедните...
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
Премиерът Андрей Гюров: Масовото участие на гражданите ще...
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
Трагедията край Маслен нос: Какви са версиите за...
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
Спецакция срещу купения вот се провежда във Варненска област
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Police Raid in Burgas Uncovers Vote-Buying Scheme

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
EN
Запази

Lists of names and amounts in euros found

акцията бургас разкриха схема купуване гласове

Following a police operation in Burgas targeting vote-buying, petty crime and drug distribution, authorities discovered lists of names alongside various sums of money in euros.

A search was conducted at a private residence on Moskovska Street in the Pobeda district, inhabited by a 61-year-old woman and her 23-year-old son. Officers seized five notebooks containing names paired with amounts in euros, as well as numerous gold items weighing around 600 grams and approximately €2,000 in cash. Various other items—including mobile phones, audio equipment, bicycles, and household tools—were also confiscated, as their origin could not be adequately explained. Both residents were detained for up to 24 hours.

In a separate search on Opalchenska Street in the same district, a property belonging to a 40-year-old man was inspected. Officers seized a notebook with names and amounts of money recorded, along with around €200 in cash.

Another home on the same street, occupied by a 45-year-old man, was also searched. Police found and seized small packets of amphetamine totaling around 4 grams, 5 grams of methamphetamine, two digital scales, a bag containing red phosphorus, chemical precursors, various flasks, acetone, coroseline, and a 200 ml container of methamphetamine. A 32-year-old Burgas resident was detained for up to 24 hours in connection with this seizure.

Investigations into all cases are ongoing.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Трагедията край Маслен нос: Какви са версиите за потъването на риболовния кораб?
1
Трагедията край Маслен нос: Какви са версиите за потъването на...
Случаят "Петрохан - Околчица": Семейството на 15-годишното момче заяви пълно доверие в работата на прокуратурата
2
Случаят "Петрохан - Околчица": Семейството на...
Лидерски сблъсъци и нови играчи по пътя към 52-рия парламент
3
Лидерски сблъсъци и нови играчи по пътя към 52-рия парламент
Вижте номерата на партиите и коалициите в бюлетината за изборите на 19 април
4
Вижте номерата на партиите и коалициите в бюлетината за изборите на...
Ракът на дебелото черво: До месеци се очаква да има национален скрининг
5
Ракът на дебелото черво: До месеци се очаква да има национален...
Предстои понижение на температурите през следващите дни
6
Предстои понижение на температурите през следващите дни

Най-четени

Най-ценната българска монета струва почти колкото едностаен апартамент в София
1
Най-ценната българска монета струва почти колкото едностаен...
НОИ: Великденските добавки ще бъдат изплатени с пенсиите за април
2
НОИ: Великденските добавки ще бъдат изплатени с пенсиите за април
Най-много пари на роднините си у нас са изпратили българи от Великобритания и САЩ
3
Най-много пари на роднините си у нас са изпратили българи от...
Варненско семейство плаща с месеци завишени сметки за ток, проблемът – в електромера
4
Варненско семейство плаща с месеци завишени сметки за ток,...
Десетки ранени в Израел след удари с ирански ракети
5
Десетки ранени в Израел след удари с ирански ракети
Председателят на ОФК Поморие е загиналият мъж в Бургас
6
Председателят на ОФК Поморие е загиналият мъж в Бургас

More from: Bulgaria

Order of Parties and Coalitions on the Ballot Paper for April 19 Early Elections Was Determined by Draw
Order of Parties and Coalitions on the Ballot Paper for April 19 Early Elections Was Determined by Draw
Ten Illegal Migrants Found Hidden in Van Near Burgas Ten Illegal Migrants Found Hidden in Van Near Burgas
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Parliament Speaker Raya Nazaryan and Acting U.S. Ambassador H. Martin McDowelll Pledge to Strengthen Bulgaria–U.S. Cooperation Parliament Speaker Raya Nazaryan and Acting U.S. Ambassador H. Martin McDowelll Pledge to Strengthen Bulgaria–U.S. Cooperation
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
Bulgaria's Caretaker PM and EC President Discuss Fourth Payment Request under Recovery and Resilience Plan Bulgaria's Caretaker PM and EC President Discuss Fourth Payment Request under Recovery and Resilience Plan
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
Large Number of Greeks Travel to Bulgaria for Cheaper Petrol Large Number of Greeks Travel to Bulgaria for Cheaper Petrol
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Caretaker Minister of Defence, Atanas Zapryanov: Due to the Iran War, NATO’s Missile Defence Has Been Placed on Its Highest Level of Readiness Caretaker Minister of Defence, Atanas Zapryanov: Due to the Iran War, NATO’s Missile Defence Has Been Placed on Its Highest Level of Readiness
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.

Водещи новини

Вижте номерата на партиите и коалициите в бюлетината за изборите на 19 април
Вижте номерата на партиите и коалициите в бюлетината за изборите на...
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
У нас
Депутатите приеха окончателно удължителния закон за бюджета Депутатите приеха окончателно удължителния закон за бюджета
Чете се за: 00:12 мин.
У нас
Коледни и великденски добавки ще се дават на най-бедните по закон Коледни и великденски добавки ще се дават на най-бедните по закон
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
У нас
Атаки срещу военна и енергийна инфраструктура в Иран Атаки срещу военна и енергийна инфраструктура в Иран
Чете се за: 04:47 мин.
По света
Акции срещу купуването на гласове във Варненско и Хасковско
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
У нас
Опасност в Средиземно море: Повреден руски танкер с риск от експлозия
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
По света
Увеличава се броят на заразените с менингит B във Великобритания
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
По света
Случаят "Петрохан - Околчица": Семейството на...
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ