БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
8
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
СПЕЦИАЛНО: Кой е собственикът на "хижата на...
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
Президентът Илияна Йотова продължава консултациите за...
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Внимание – опасно време! Значителни валежи от дъжд...
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
Президентът Йотова пред ИТН: Работим с Конституция, която...
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
Заради високите сметки за ток: Започват извънредни...
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
Президентът пред БСП-ОЛ: Стабилно мнозинство в следващия...
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
Столичната община прекратява злоупотреби с функцията...
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
Илияна Йотова пред "ДПС - Ново начало":...
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Triple Murder Near Petrohan: Which Lines of Inquiry Are Investigators Pursuing?

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:37 мин.
EN
Запази
три тела открити хижа близост прохода петрохан снимки

The discovery of three dead men at the former Petrohan mountain hut has raised multiple questions about the crime itself, the oversight of the site and the activities of the non-governmental organisation that previously managed it. At least three more people are still being sought, including the hut’s owner, Ivaylo Kalushev.

Three Men Found Dead in Mountain Lodge Near Petrohan Pass

Investigation Continues into Triple Deaths at Petrohan Mountain Lodge, Bullet Marks in the Heads of the Three Killed

Little is still known about the case involving the three deceased men. Investigators are searching for at least three additional individuals, among them Ivaylo Kalushev, the hut’s owner. It is not even clear whether he is currently in the country. Kalushev is known to have lived in Mexico for a considerable period, and there are suspicions that he may have been involved in illegal activities, though these have not yet been confirmed.

in an interview for the BNT's 'The Day Begins' programme yesterday, February 3, Associate Professor Nedelcho Stoychev, a criminal psychologist, commented on the serious criminal case. According to him, the fire at the hut was most likely started deliberately in order to destroy footage from surveillance cameras.

The investigation will establish the details surrounding the incident, as it remains unclear whether it was a case of murder or a form of ritual suicide. The prevailing assumption among experts is that, if it was murder, it was driven by emotional motives — a situation that escalated rapidly and resulted in the killings — rather than a crime that was carefully prepared and planned in advance.

Large quantities of legally owned firearms were found at the hut, along with drones equipped with thermal imaging cameras capable of monitoring an area of more than 700 square kilometres. These were reportedly used in connection with the activities of a non-governmental organisation involved in supporting the protection of designated natural areas. The organisation’s agreement with the Ministry of Environment and Water was terminated in the summer of 2025, having originally been signed in February 2022.

Investigators will also have to clarify whether the group was involved in trafficking illegal migrants, as the area is close to the border with the Republic of Serbia and is on a known route used by migrants travelling towards Central and Western Europe.

Suspicions of paedophilia-related crimes also remain. It is known that the main individual responsible for gathering children was Ivaylo Kalushev, one of those currently being sought.

The results of the autopsies are expected later today and are likely to provide greater clarity on how the three men were shot.

Local residents claim they had previously reported irregularities, but police say they have no record of such reports.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Дръзка кражба в автобус на столичния градски транспорт, извършителката е заловена
1
Дръзка кражба в автобус на столичния градски транспорт,...
Тройното убийство край Петрохан - по какви версии работят разследващите?
2
Тройното убийство край Петрохан - по какви версии работят...
Иван Демерджиев за случая "Петрохан": Темата засяга националната сигурност заради присъствието на ДАНС
3
Иван Демерджиев за случая "Петрохан": Темата засяга...
Илияна Йотова пред "ДПС - Ново начало": Президентът не носи отговорност за служебния премиер, тя е на парламента
4
Илияна Йотова пред "ДПС - Ново начало": Президентът не...
Столичната община прекратява злоупотреби с функцията "Паркирай и пътувай"
5
Столичната община прекратява злоупотреби с функцията "Паркирай...
Гледайте церемонията по откриване на Зимните олимпийски игри в петък по БНТ 1 и БНТ 3
6
Гледайте церемонията по откриване на Зимните олимпийски игри в...

Най-четени

Оранжев код за обилни снеговалежи в почти цяла България е валиден за утре
1
Оранжев код за обилни снеговалежи в почти цяла България е валиден...
DARA ще представи България на „Евровизия 2026“
2
DARA ще представи България на „Евровизия 2026“
Започва драстично застудяване, сняг ще вали в неделя
3
Започва драстично застудяване, сняг ще вали в неделя
До -14° утре: В сила е предупреждение за ледено време
4
До -14° утре: В сила е предупреждение за ледено време
Румен Радев в "Панорама": Партия ще правим след изборите
5
Румен Радев в "Панорама": Партия ще правим след изборите
Ниагарският водопад замръзна: САЩ остават в плен на арктически студове
6
Ниагарският водопад замръзна: САЩ остават в плен на арктически студове

More from: Bulgaria

Triple Murder Near Petrohan: Who is the Owner of the “Lodge of Horrors", Ivaylo Kalushev?
Triple Murder Near Petrohan: Who is the Owner of the “Lodge of Horrors", Ivaylo Kalushev?
Murder Emerges as Main Line of Inquiry in the Case of Three Men Found Shot at Former 'Petrohan' Lodge Murder Emerges as Main Line of Inquiry in the Case of Three Men Found Shot at Former 'Petrohan' Lodge
Чете се за: 09:50 мин.
The Bulgarian Connection in the Epstein Files The Bulgarian Connection in the Epstein Files
Чете се за: 05:10 мин.
More Than Half of Europeans Are Pessimistic About the Future of the World More Than Half of Europeans Are Pessimistic About the Future of the World
Чете се за: 04:50 мин.
Bulgaria’s First Humanoid Robot Visited Sofia’s 119th School Bulgaria’s First Humanoid Robot Visited Sofia’s 119th School
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
Videos from Sofia Gynaecology Clinic Appear on Adult Websites Videos from Sofia Gynaecology Clinic Appear on Adult Websites
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.

Водещи новини

Случаят "Петрохан": Каква е водещата версия за простреляните мъже?
Случаят "Петрохан": Каква е водещата версия за...
Чете се за: 07:57 мин.
У нас
СПЕЦИАЛНО: Кой е собственикът на "хижата на ужасите" Ивайло Калушев? СПЕЦИАЛНО: Кой е собственикът на "хижата на ужасите" Ивайло Калушев?
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
У нас
Разкриха най-голямата нелегална фабирка за производство на цигари у нас Разкриха най-голямата нелегална фабирка за производство на цигари у нас
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
У нас
Разследващите в Бургас са свалили над 120 видеоклипа със заснети клиентки на салоните за красота Разследващите в Бургас са свалили над 120 видеоклипа със заснети клиентки на салоните за красота
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
У нас
Шокиращи сметки за ток получиха абонати на ЕВН – започват...
Чете се за: 04:20 мин.
У нас
Консултациите при президента за служебен премиер: Илияна Йотова се...
Чете се за: 06:15 мин.
У нас
Държавите от ЕС одобриха правната рамка на заема от 90 млрд. за...
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
По света
Българската следа в досиетата "Епстийн"
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ