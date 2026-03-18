Poll Shows Declining Support for “Progressive Bulgaria”, Yet Remains Leading Political Force Ahead of April 19 Snap Elections

Support for the “Progressive Bulgaria” coalition (led by former President Rumen Radev) has declined, though it remains the leading political force, according to a survey by Market Links polling agency. If elections were held this Sunday, 21.1% of voters would back the coalition. GERB ranks second with 18.6%, followed by “We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC–DB) with 12%.

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) would secure 7.2% of the vote, while “Vazrazhdane” stands at 4.9%, just above the parliamentary threshold.

According to the poll, several parties would remain below the threshold, including “BSP – United Left” with 3%, as well as MECH (Morality, Unity, Honour), “Velichie”, the “Alliance for Rights and Freedoms”, “Blue Bulgaria”, “Radiance” and “There Is Such a People”.

Some 56% of respondents said they were certain to vote. Voter turnout could reach around three million people—levels not seen since April 2021, Market Links noted.

The survey was conducted between 7 and 15 March, ahead of the April 19th early parlimentary elections, among 1,006 adult Bulgarians and was jointly funded by Market Links and bTV.