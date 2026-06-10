PM Rumen Radev and Moldovan PM Alexandru Munteanu Discuss Deepening Bilateral Relations

Prime Minister, Rumen Radev, on June 10 held a meeting with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova, Alexandru Munteanu, during which the two discussed the development of bilateral relations and the process of European integration of Moldova, the government press office announced. During the meeting, Rumen Radev congratulated the Moldovan Prime Minister on the forthcoming start, in the coming days, of accession negotiations for the country’s membership in the European Union, stressing that this important stage is the result of genuine reforms and specific achievements.

Photos by Council of Ministers

The Prime Minister shared Bulgaria’s experience in the process of European integration, highlighting both achievements and mistakes made along the way. As an example in this regard, Rumen Radev pointed to the approach taken in the distribution of agricultural subsidies, which, he said, had led to imbalances and the deepening of regional disparities.

During the course of the talks, the possibilities for deepening cooperation were discussed not only in the economy, but also in the fields of high technologies, tourism, culture and academic exchange.

Alexandru Munteanu described Bulgaria as a traditional and reliable partner of his country and expressed satisfaction with the active ties in the spheres of education and culture. In this context, he referred to the significant legacy of the Holy Brothers Cyril and Methodius and the rich cultural traditions of Bulgaria.

There was a shared position on the need for more active student exchange between universities in Bulgaria and Moldova. The Moldovan Prime Minister reaffirmed his country’s commitment to working for the preservation of the autonomy and sustainable development of the Taraclia region.

For his part, Rumen Radev emphasised that it is necessary to preserve the effective functioning of local institutions, as well as the conditions that guarantee the viability and development of the region.

The Prime Minister of Moldova extended an invitation to Rumen Radev to visit the country. Radev welcomed the initiative, stressing that such a visit should be accompanied by a business forum, which would provide a stronger impetus to economic relations between Bulgaria and Moldova.