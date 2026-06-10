БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Борис Михайлов е назначен за изпълнителен директор на НАП
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
Оценка „Добър“ и „Много добър“ за...
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
Ново европейско проучване: Българите са против приемането...
Чете се за: 06:30 мин.
Румен Радев: Правителството слага край на предоставянето...
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

PM Rumen Radev and Moldovan PM Alexandru Munteanu Discuss Deepening Bilateral Relations

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
EN
Запази
prime minister rumen radev moldovan prime minister alexandru munteanu discussed deepening bilateral relations between two countries

Prime Minister, Rumen Radev, on June 10 held a meeting with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova, Alexandru Munteanu, during which the two discussed the development of bilateral relations and the process of European integration of Moldova, the government press office announced. During the meeting, Rumen Radev congratulated the Moldovan Prime Minister on the forthcoming start, in the coming days, of accession negotiations for the country’s membership in the European Union, stressing that this important stage is the result of genuine reforms and specific achievements.

Photos by Council of Ministers

The Prime Minister shared Bulgaria’s experience in the process of European integration, highlighting both achievements and mistakes made along the way. As an example in this regard, Rumen Radev pointed to the approach taken in the distribution of agricultural subsidies, which, he said, had led to imbalances and the deepening of regional disparities.

During the course of the talks, the possibilities for deepening cooperation were discussed not only in the economy, but also in the fields of high technologies, tourism, culture and academic exchange.

Alexandru Munteanu described Bulgaria as a traditional and reliable partner of his country and expressed satisfaction with the active ties in the spheres of education and culture. In this context, he referred to the significant legacy of the Holy Brothers Cyril and Methodius and the rich cultural traditions of Bulgaria.

There was a shared position on the need for more active student exchange between universities in Bulgaria and Moldova. The Moldovan Prime Minister reaffirmed his country’s commitment to working for the preservation of the autonomy and sustainable development of the Taraclia region.

For his part, Rumen Radev emphasised that it is necessary to preserve the effective functioning of local institutions, as well as the conditions that guarantee the viability and development of the region.

The Prime Minister of Moldova extended an invitation to Rumen Radev to visit the country. Radev welcomed the initiative, stressing that such a visit should be accompanied by a business forum, which would provide a stronger impetus to economic relations between Bulgaria and Moldova.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
1
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
Румен Радев: Правителството слага край на предоставянето на въоръжение от българската армия за Украйна
2
Румен Радев: Правителството слага край на предоставянето на...
Оценка „Добър“ и „Много добър“ за зрелостниците на матурите по български език и профилиращ предмет
3
Оценка „Добър“ и „Много добър“ за...
Реакции в парламента на намерението на кабинета да спре част от военната помощ за Украйна
4
Реакции в парламента на намерението на кабинета да спре част от...
Кадрови промени във властта: Нови ръководители на НАП и Държавна агенция „Разузнаване“
5
Кадрови промени във властта: Нови ръководители на НАП и Държавна...
Модернизацията на армията не зависи от помощта за Украйна, коментира военният министър
6
Модернизацията на армията не зависи от помощта за Украйна,...

Най-четени

Шофьорът, врязал се в автобус на "Челопешко шосе", се движел с над 150 км/ч (ОБЗОР)
1
Шофьорът, врязал се в автобус на "Челопешко шосе", се...
Двамата шофьори, причинили катастрофа с автобус в София, са с чешки шофьорски книжки
2
Двамата шофьори, причинили катастрофа с автобус в София, са с чешки...
Категорично вината за катастрофата е на шофьорите на леки автомобили, съобщи заместник градският прокурор
3
Категорично вината за катастрофата е на шофьорите на леки...
10 линейки, две жертви и 9 пострадали при катастрофата на "Челопешко шосе"
4
10 линейки, две жертви и 9 пострадали при катастрофата на...
За два месеца откриха 4 новородени със спинална мускулна атрофия
5
За два месеца откриха 4 новородени със спинална мускулна атрофия
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
6
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...

More from: Politics

PM Rumen Radev: Government Ends Provision of Armaments from Bulgarian Army to Ukraine
PM Rumen Radev: Government Ends Provision of Armaments from Bulgarian Army to Ukraine
Budget Committee Approves at First Reading of New State Borrowing of Up to €3.8 Billion Budget Committee Approves at First Reading of New State Borrowing of Up to €3.8 Billion
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
Dimitar Stoyanov: Defence Spending to Reach 5% of GDP by 2030 Dimitar Stoyanov: Defence Spending to Reach 5% of GDP by 2030
Чете се за: 05:50 мин.
Border Police Receive 213 New Vehicles and 88 Cameras Border Police Receive 213 New Vehicles and 88 Cameras
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
Opposition Reacts to MoI Chief Secretary’s Resignation Opposition Reacts to MoI Chief Secretary’s Resignation
Чете се за: 08:57 мин.
President Iotova: Bulgaria and China Are Developing a Productive Partnership President Iotova: Bulgaria and China Are Developing a Productive Partnership
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.

Водещи новини

Борис Михайлов е назначен за изпълнителен директор на НАП
Борис Михайлов е назначен за изпълнителен директор на НАП
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
У нас
Николай Пелтеков е новият директор на СДВР Николай Пелтеков е новият директор на СДВР
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
У нас
СДВР се самосезира по данни за заплахи срещу пострадали при катастрофата на “Челопешко шосе” СДВР се самосезира по данни за заплахи срещу пострадали при катастрофата на “Челопешко шосе”
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
У нас
Почина проф. Александър Янчулев – първият демократично избран кмет на София Почина проф. Александър Янчулев – първият демократично избран кмет на София
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
У нас
Мъж от Хасково си счупи крака, след като ритна електроавтобус в...
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
У нас
Зад плаж "Бутамята" в Синеморец не се предвижда...
Чете се за: 04:50 мин.
У нас
Премиерите на България и Молдова обсъдиха задълбочаването на...
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
У нас
Част от мраморна статуя на богиня беше открита при разкопките на...
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ