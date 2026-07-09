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PM Rumen Radev Discussed the Maintenance of Bulgaria's MiG-29s with Poland's WZL-2

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Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
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премиерът румен радев обсъди полската wzl поддръжката българските миг

Prime Minister Rumen Radev on July 9 held a meeting with representatives of the management of the Polish state-owned aircraft maintenance company WZL-2.

PM Radev thanked the company for its long-standing partnership with Bulgaria and for its professionalism in the repair and maintenance of the Bulgarian Air Force's MiG-29 fighter aircraft. He stressed that WZL-2's contribution has been of vital importance in maintaining the operational capabilities of Bulgaria's Air Force.

During the meeting, both sides expressed their readiness to continue their cooperation in the years ahead.

Prime Minister Radev noted that until Bulgaria completes a full combat squadron of F-16 fighter jets capable of carrying out air policing duties, the country will continue to rely on its MiG-29 aircraft. This, he said, makes the provision of reliable maintenance and repair services essential.

Representatives of WZL-2 confirmed their full readiness to continuing support for the maintenance of Bulgaria's MiG-29 fleet.

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