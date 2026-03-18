Caretaker Justice Minister Sets Up Working Group to Examine “ Petyo Petrov (“Pepi the Euro”)” Archive

Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice, Andrey Yankulov, has sent the signal received from the 'Boets' (Bulgaria United for One Goal) civic movement, which includes the so called "Petyo Petrov (“Pepi the Euro”) archive to the Ministry of Interior and to Deputy Chair of the Supreme Court of Cassation, Lada Paunova.

The Ministry of Justice stated that, until now, no state institution had been willing to receive and investigate the documents, which could shed light on the full criminal network of the so-called “Eight Dwarfs.”

The ministry’s statement indicates that the documents contain information on alleged corruption crimes by high-ranking officials, as well as disciplinary violations by magistrates. The Ministry of Interior is expected to verify potential offences, while Judge Lada Paunova will assess whether to refer the case to the ad hoc prosecutor under the mechanism for investigating the Chief Prosecutor and their deputies.

Previously, 'Boets' had sent this signal to former ad hoc prosecutor Daniela Taleva via the Deputy Chair of the Supreme Court of Cassation, but she refused to open an investigation. Following an appeal in October last year, Judge Miroslava Todorova ordered a full and thorough review of the 'Boets' signal. The current ad hoc prosecutor is expected to work on it.