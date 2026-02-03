БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
10
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Лудогорец матира Левски и отпътува със Суперкупата за...
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
Убийството в Петрохан: Полицията е установила...
Чете се за: 06:50 мин.
Президентът Илияна Йотова пред ПП-ДБ: Трябва да отговорим...
Чете се за: 08:00 мин.
Правната комисия в НС реши: Секциите в страните извън ЕС...
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Президентът Йотова пред ГЕРБ-СДС: Предстоят ни трудни...
Чете се за: 05:00 мин.
Важно за шофьорите: От днес влиза в сила новата...
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Месец януари през фотообектива на Десислава Кулелиева...
Чете се за: 08:35 мин.
DARA: Подкрепата ме накара да остана в битката за...
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
Затопляне с усещане за пролет до края на февруари, снегът...
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
Разследват от убийство до ритуално самоубийство на трима...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Investigation Continues into Triple Deaths at Petrohan Mountain Hut, Bullet Marks in the Heads of the Three Killed

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
EN
Запази

Investigators are working on versions from murder to ritual suicide

петрохан

The investigation is continuing into a serious crime at the Petrohan mountain hut, where the bodies of three men were discovered yesterday. Investigators are working on several possible scenarios, ranging from murder to ritual suicide. Autopsies have been ordered, and footage from security cameras — including those operated by the Road Infrastructure Agency — is being analysed.

Access to the hut remains restricted. According to residents of the nearby village of Gintsi, the former Petrohan hut, now privately managed, had been occupied by rangers or hut keepers. Most of the building has been destroyed by fire. An initial inspection was carried out late last night, after the structure reignited and firefighters were again called to the scene.

Investigators have confirmed bullet wounds to the heads of all three victims. A large quantity of weapons and ammunition was found inside the hut. Locals say access to the area had been tightly controlled, with barriers in place and numerous surveillance cameras mounted on poles and trees. Even local hunting groups were reportedly barred from entering the area. The mayor of Gintsi has been questioned as part of the investigation, as the hut lies within the village’s administrative boundaries.

Andrey Evtimov, resident of the village of Gintsi:

“They were problematic people. They weren’t guarding the area openly, but they clearly wanted to prevent any access to the hut, which suggests there was something going on. There were young girls there — times have changed, so it’s hard to judge even by height, but they looked like fifth-, sixth- or seventh-graders — and they behaved in a way that didn’t seem parental, but rather overly relaxed.

The authorities should have been alerted. If necessary, the unti for combatting organised crime should have gone in with a prosecutor for a surprise inspection. Now they’re saying there were mountains of weapons — but what’s the use of that after people have already died? An inspection should have been carried out earlier, to see who these people were. No one could check them.

Here in our village we’re constantly being checked by the economic police — what are you going to find in this rundown place by checking me — when this is where inspections should have been carried out.”

Valeri Borisov, resident of Gintsi:

“When something isn’t checked in time, this is where it leads.”

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Затопляне с усещане за пролет до края на февруари, снегът постепенно се топи
1
Затопляне с усещане за пролет до края на февруари, снегът...
Разследват от убийство до ритуално самоубийство на трима мъже до хижа “Петрохан”
2
Разследват от убийство до ритуално самоубийство на трима мъже до...
Трагедията в хижа "Петрохан": Установени са следи от куршуми в главите на тримата убити
3
Трагедията в хижа "Петрохан": Установени са следи от...
DARA: Подкрепата ме накара да остана в битката за "Евровизия"
4
DARA: Подкрепата ме накара да остана в битката за...
Лудогорец матира Левски и отпътува със Суперкупата за Разград
5
Лудогорец матира Левски и отпътува със Суперкупата за Разград
Убийството в Петрохан: Полицията е установила "мотиви на секта" в случая
6
Убийството в Петрохан: Полицията е установила "мотиви на...

Най-четени

Оранжев код за обилни снеговалежи в почти цяла България е валиден за утре
1
Оранжев код за обилни снеговалежи в почти цяла България е валиден...
DARA ще представи България на „Евровизия 2026“
2
DARA ще представи България на „Евровизия 2026“
Започва драстично застудяване, сняг ще вали в неделя
3
Започва драстично застудяване, сняг ще вали в неделя
До -14° утре: В сила е предупреждение за ледено време
4
До -14° утре: В сила е предупреждение за ледено време
Румен Радев в "Панорама": Партия ще правим след изборите
5
Румен Радев в "Панорама": Партия ще правим след изборите
Ниагарският водопад замръзна: САЩ остават в плен на арктически студове
6
Ниагарският водопад замръзна: САЩ остават в плен на арктически студове

More from: Bulgaria

Investigation Launched after Beauty Salon Clients Secretly Filmed in Burgas, Videos Leaked on to the Internet
Investigation Launched after Beauty Salon Clients Secretly Filmed in Burgas, Videos Leaked on to the Internet
Prices Continue to Rise in Bulgaria in January This Year Prices Continue to Rise in Bulgaria in January This Year
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Sect-Like Motives Suspected in Deaths of Three Men Found at 'Petrohan' Hut Sect-Like Motives Suspected in Deaths of Three Men Found at 'Petrohan' Hut
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
New One-Day Vignette Comes Into Effect in Bulgaria New One-Day Vignette Comes Into Effect in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Weather: Maximum Temperatures from Minus 7° to Plus 7° in the Afternoon Weather: Maximum Temperatures from Minus 7° to Plus 7° in the Afternoon
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
Price of Consumer Basket Rose by €3 in January Price of Consumer Basket Rose by €3 in January
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.

Водещи новини

Убийството в Петрохан: Полицията е установила "мотиви на секта" в случая
Убийството в Петрохан: Полицията е установила "мотиви на...
Чете се за: 06:50 мин.
У нас
Политически консултации: За президента Йотова общата цел е провеждането на честни избори Политически консултации: За президента Йотова общата цел е провеждането на честни избори
Чете се за: 05:47 мин.
У нас
До какви опасности могат да доведат предизвикателствата към децата в интернет До какви опасности могат да доведат предизвикателствата към децата в интернет
Чете се за: 04:37 мин.
У нас
Лудогорец матира Левски и отпътува със Суперкупата за Разград Лудогорец матира Левски и отпътува със Суперкупата за Разград
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
Спорт
Задържаха мъж и жена, изтезавали животни, за да продават видеата
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
У нас
Съдът отмени условната присъда на прокурорския син от Перник
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
"Референдум": Неизпълнените обещания най-много отблъскват...
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
У нас
Убит е Сейф ал-Ислам - син на бившия либийски лидер Муамар Кадафи
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ