The investigation is continuing into a serious crime at the Petrohan mountain hut, where the bodies of three men were discovered yesterday. Investigators are working on several possible scenarios, ranging from murder to ritual suicide. Autopsies have been ordered, and footage from security cameras — including those operated by the Road Infrastructure Agency — is being analysed.

Access to the hut remains restricted. According to residents of the nearby village of Gintsi, the former Petrohan hut, now privately managed, had been occupied by rangers or hut keepers. Most of the building has been destroyed by fire. An initial inspection was carried out late last night, after the structure reignited and firefighters were again called to the scene.

Investigators have confirmed bullet wounds to the heads of all three victims. A large quantity of weapons and ammunition was found inside the hut. Locals say access to the area had been tightly controlled, with barriers in place and numerous surveillance cameras mounted on poles and trees. Even local hunting groups were reportedly barred from entering the area. The mayor of Gintsi has been questioned as part of the investigation, as the hut lies within the village’s administrative boundaries.

Andrey Evtimov, resident of the village of Gintsi:

“They were problematic people. They weren’t guarding the area openly, but they clearly wanted to prevent any access to the hut, which suggests there was something going on. There were young girls there — times have changed, so it’s hard to judge even by height, but they looked like fifth-, sixth- or seventh-graders — and they behaved in a way that didn’t seem parental, but rather overly relaxed. The authorities should have been alerted. If necessary, the unti for combatting organised crime should have gone in with a prosecutor for a surprise inspection. Now they’re saying there were mountains of weapons — but what’s the use of that after people have already died? An inspection should have been carried out earlier, to see who these people were. No one could check them. Here in our village we’re constantly being checked by the economic police — what are you going to find in this rundown place by checking me — when this is where inspections should have been carried out.”

Valeri Borisov, resident of Gintsi: