Bulgaria's Caretaker PM and EC President Discuss Fourth Payment Request under Recovery and Resilience Plan

Caretaker Prime Minister, Andrey Gyurov, discussed preparations for Bulgaria’s fourth payment request under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) in a telephone conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the government press office said on March 17.

During the call, Mr Gyurov outlined the caretaker cabinet’s two main priorities regarding the plan.

First, he highlighted the preparation and submission of the fourth payment request, with the aim of securing fresh financial resources for investment at the beginning of the summer.

Second, the caretaker Prime Minister emphasised the government’s efforts to make progress on measures for which the European Commission has withheld funding due to non-implementation.

Mr Gyurov also reaffirmed the caretaker cabinet’s commitment to meeting the agreed timetable for implementing the required reforms to ensure the effective absorption of European funds.

EC President Ursula von der Leyen expressed support for the caretaker government’s efforts to persuade Bulgaria’s Parliament to adopt the necessary legislation that would enable the country to access the funds.