Protesters Demand Resignation of Acting Prosecutor General Sarafov at a Demonstration in Sofia

Supporters of the civic initiative Justice for All staged a protest in Sofia on Tuesday evening, February 25, once again calling for the resignation of acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov.
The demonstration began at 18:30 local time outside the Palace of Justice, where organisers installed a large video screen showing clips about Bulgaria’s judicial system. Protesters claim Sarafov has effectively usurped the office of Prosecutor General and has been in breach of the law since July last year, when the six-month period in which he could serve in an acting capacity expired.
The organisers accuse him of authoritarian behaviour, political dependence and interference in key investigations, such as "Petrohan" and "The Eight Dwarfs".
“We want justice for everyone and justice delivered on time — within a specific deadline, not merely within a ‘reasonable’ one. A reasonable deadline can be interpreted in any way convenient to those in the justice system.”
Velislav Velichkov of the initiative warned the protests would continue until the legal framework reflects what he described as the factual situation and Sarafov leaves his office. He added that organisers were prepared to alert the European Commission over what they see as the infringement on the power of law.
Another protester said they had joined the rally in support of Sarafov’s resignation, expressing hope for “a freer Bulgaria with a freer judicial system”.
