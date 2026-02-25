Protesters Demand Resignation of Acting Prosecutor General Sarafov at a Demonstration in Sofia

Supporters of the civic initiative Justice for All staged a protest in Sofia on Tuesday evening, February 25, once again calling for the resignation of acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov.

The demonstration began at 18:30 local time outside the Palace of Justice, where organisers installed a large video screen showing clips about Bulgaria’s judicial system. Protesters claim Sarafov has effectively usurped the office of Prosecutor General and has been in breach of the law since July last year, when the six-month period in which he could serve in an acting capacity expired.

The organisers accuse him of authoritarian behaviour, political dependence and interference in key investigations, such as "Petrohan" and "The Eight Dwarfs".