Artificial Intelligence in Schools - Challenges and Benefits

Artificial intelligence is expected to be introduced into the school curriculum as early as third grade. According to primary teachers, it will be particularly useful for children with special educational needs as well as for those with advanced abilities.

Petinka Karcheva, primary school teacher:

“It will allow work to be differentiated and help me when I encounter difficulties with pupils who themselves struggle. I need to support advanced pupils, those working at an average pace, and those who progress much more slowly at the same time. So I expect assistance in the form of worksheets, specialised tasks with visualisation, for example when children struggle with division in fourth grade.”

In Bulgarian language and literature classes, artificial intelligence could assist with visualising literary works and generating grammar exercises.

Ganka Topalova, teacher of Bulgarian language and literature:

“Artificial intelligence is a challenge for teachers, because it shows students how they must think carefully about information and how to extract it. Among pupils in both lower and upper secondary school, the biggest problem is critical thinking. They are increasingly struggling to extract and interpret information. Words we consider basic and familiar often turn out not to be accessible to them to understand.”

Artificial intelligence may also prove an invaluable assistant to teachers in assessment, as it can do so quickly and objectively.

Yulia Kyurkchieva, mathematics teacher:

“Artificial intelligence offers the possibility not only to generate tasks of one type with varying levels of difficulty, but also to check them quickly, so that the teacher can identify gaps and address them in time.”

Vasil Kamburov, Grade 12 student:

“I use it fully now for some presentations and homework, mainly for information.”

When asked whether he relies on it entirely or checks information critically, he replied that he uses it primarily as a tool to improve his work.

Atanas Chalakov, Grade 12 student:

“The right approach is to take the information it gives us, make a plan to follow, and then document our own knowledge — and combine the two.”

According to educators, the introduction of artificial intelligence is necessary because of the new environment in which children learn, communicate, and obtain information. However, the teacher remains the leading factor in the educational process and must act as a guide through the complex information landscape.

Petinka Karcheva added:

“With the introduction of artificial intelligence as a tool, we must be very careful and demanding, and clearly define the boundaries that children should not cross.”

Yulia Kyurkchieva said:

“I am far from thinking that writing, drawing, or calculating will be replaced. We need to adapt it into our practice. It is no coincidence we call them AI tools. Ultimately, they are designed to serve us — we will use them to make our daily work easier.”

The changes are expected to be implemented as early as the next academic year, with teachers set to undergo training in working with artificial intelligence.



