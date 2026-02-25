Council of Ministers Adopted Changes to the Budget Extension Law

At its meeting today, February 25, the Council of Ministers of Bulgaria approved a draft bill to amend and supplement the so-called budget extension law. This was announced by caretaker Finance Minister Georgi Klisurski.

Subject to subsequent approval by the National Assembly of Bulgaria, the law’s validity would be extended not until 31 March, but until the adoption of the regular state budget for 2026. The aim is to ensure continuity in the functioning of the state.

The caretaker Finance Minister also stated that, at the caretaker Prime Minister’s insistence, a comprehensive review is beginning of all public procurement procedures across ministries, including signed contracts, pending payments, and advance payments already made.

“We have gathered all the information and the substantive analysis now lies ahead. The goal, of course, is to protect the public interest, safeguard competition, and ensure that every euro cent of public funds — in effect taxpayers’ money — is used for its intended purpose,” Klisurski said.

As an example, he cited a €500 million public procurement contract for the supply and maintenance of new road safety barriers across the national road network, awarded through the Road Infrastructure Agency. In this case, the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works has ordered an audit.

There are serious concerns about potentially improper decisions by evaluation committees in selecting contractors, as well as about prices that may exceed the initially estimated values of the contract, Klisurski noted.

Any additional information will be made public as it becomes available.