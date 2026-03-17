“There Is Such a People” Party Announces Lead Candidates for 19 April Elections

The party “There Is Such a People” (TISP) has announced the lead candidates for its lists in the upcoming 19 April elections, the party’s press office said on March 17.
Stanislav Trifonov will head the lists in Pleven’s 15th Multi-Member Constituency (MMC) and Sofia’s 25th MMC. Toshko Yordanov, chair of TISP’s parliamentary group and head of the National Assembly’s Committee on Culture and Media, will lead the lists in Varna’s 3rd MMC and Plovdiv Province’s 17th MMC.
Stanislav Balabanov, deputy chair of ITN’s parliamentary group, will lead the lists in Plovdiv City’s 16th MMC and Haskovo’s 29th MMC. Pavela Mitova, chair of the National Assembly’s Energy Committee, will head the TISPlists in Sofia 23rd MMC and Stara Zagora 27th MMC.
Here are the names of all TISP list leaders by constituency:
1 Blagoevgrad - Dragomir Petrov
2 Burgas - Alexander Rashev
3 Varna - Toshko Yordanov
4 Veliko Tarnovo - Petar Dilov
5 Vidin - Milen Milchev
6 Vratsa - Ivan Klisurski
7 Gabrovo - Snezhanka Trayanska
8 Dobrich - Stanislava Stefanova
9 Kardzhali - Taner Tyurkoglu
10 Kyustendil - Snezhanka Trayanska
11 Lovech - Ivan Klisurski
12 Montana - Ashot Ghazaryan
13 Pazardzhik - Dimitar Gardev
14 Pernik - Petya Dimitrova
15 Pleven - Stanislav Trifonov
16 Plovdiv city - Stanislav Balabanov
17 Plovdiv region - Toshko Yordanov
18 Razgrad - Martin Kapralov
19 Ruse - Petar Dilov
20 Silistra - Venko Nachev
21 Sliven - Tsvetan Predov
22 Smolyan - Andrey Kadishev
23 Sofia city - Pavela Mitova
24 Sofia city - Alexander Rashev
25 Sofia city - Stanislav Trifonov
26 Sofia Region - Ventsislav Asenov
27 Stara Zagora - Pavela Mitova
28 Targovishte - Nikolay Vassilev
29 Haskovo - Stanislav Balabanov
30 Shumen - Ivaylo Kostadinov
31 Yambol - Ashot Ghazaryan