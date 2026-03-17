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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

“There Is Such a People” Party Announces Lead Candidates for 19 April Elections

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Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
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The party “There Is Such a People” (TISP) has announced the lead candidates for its lists in the upcoming 19 April elections, the party’s press office said on March 17.

Stanislav Trifonov will head the lists in Pleven’s 15th Multi-Member Constituency (MMC) and Sofia’s 25th MMC. Toshko Yordanov, chair of TISP’s parliamentary group and head of the National Assembly’s Committee on Culture and Media, will lead the lists in Varna’s 3rd MMC and Plovdiv Province’s 17th MMC.

Stanislav Balabanov, deputy chair of ITN’s parliamentary group, will lead the lists in Plovdiv City’s 16th MMC and Haskovo’s 29th MMC. Pavela Mitova, chair of the National Assembly’s Energy Committee, will head the TISPlists in Sofia 23rd MMC and Stara Zagora 27th MMC.

Here are the names of all TISP list leaders by constituency:

1 Blagoevgrad - Dragomir Petrov

2 Burgas - Alexander Rashev

3 Varna - Toshko Yordanov

4 Veliko Tarnovo - Petar Dilov

5 Vidin - Milen Milchev

6 Vratsa - Ivan Klisurski

7 Gabrovo - Snezhanka Trayanska

8 Dobrich - Stanislava Stefanova

9 Kardzhali - Taner Tyurkoglu

10 Kyustendil - Snezhanka Trayanska

11 Lovech - Ivan Klisurski

12 Montana - Ashot Ghazaryan

13 Pazardzhik - Dimitar Gardev

14 Pernik - Petya Dimitrova

15 Pleven - Stanislav Trifonov

16 Plovdiv city - Stanislav Balabanov

17 Plovdiv region - Toshko Yordanov

18 Razgrad - Martin Kapralov

19 Ruse - Petar Dilov

20 Silistra - Venko Nachev

21 Sliven - Tsvetan Predov

22 Smolyan - Andrey Kadishev

23 Sofia city - Pavela Mitova

24 Sofia city - Alexander Rashev

25 Sofia city - Stanislav Trifonov

26 Sofia Region - Ventsislav Asenov

27 Stara Zagora - Pavela Mitova

28 Targovishte - Nikolay Vassilev

29 Haskovo - Stanislav Balabanov

30 Shumen - Ivaylo Kostadinov

31 Yambol - Ashot Ghazaryan

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