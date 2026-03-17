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Delyan Peevski: Our Parliamentary Group Will Refer Allegations of Oligarchs in the Healthcare Sector to the European Public Prosecutor’s Office

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Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
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пеевски сезираме европейската прокуратура олигарсите здравеопазването

The parliamentary group of MRF–New Beginning said on March 17 it will submit a report to the European Public Prosecutor’s Office over claims by caretaker Health Minister, Mihail Okoliyski, that “a handful of oligarchs are abusing European funds” and that misuse is currently taking place under the Recovery and Resilience Plan, the press office of the party said.

The party’s leader, Delyan Peevski, called on the caretaker minister to name those allegedly involved, rather than “causing public concern through half-truths and incomplete statements aimed at demonstrating questionable political activity.”

“The names of the oligarchs should be disclosed and brought to light. Such negative practices should be met with zero tolerance, especially when it concerns a sector as sensitive to society as healthcare,” the party said in a statement.

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