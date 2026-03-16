Bulgaria has not received any request to participate in guaranteeing maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, caretaker Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynski said on March 16.

The announcement came during discussions between EU foreign and energy ministers in Brussels, who focused on the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, as well as rising fuel prices.

European foreign and energy ministers have stressed that there is no problem with fuel supplies for Europe, although high prices remain a serious challenge for households and businesses. Short-term, targeted measures are being considered, but no decisions have yet been made.

Europe will not relax sanctions on Russian oil and gas, unlike the United States, and Bulgaria currently faces no issues with its energy deliveries.

Caretaker Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynski:

"A united Europe is seeking common solutions to high fuel prices, because Bulgaria does not have supply problems at this stage. Much of our energy does not pass through the Strait of Hormuz but comes via the Black Sea. So, regarding supplies and reserves, we have no issues. The problem is the prices, and this is where EU-wide solutions are needed. Support for Ukraine and preventing Russian deliveries to the EU is very clear, because the EU fully understands that every dollar, every euro, ultimately funds Russia’s military machine."

European foreign ministers have made it clear that the conflict in Iran is not Europe’s war, and therefore EU countries have no intention to participate in securing shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, despite calls from US President Donald Trump.

While Europe maintains a naval mission in the Red Sea, the ministers indicated there is no intention to alter its mandate or redirect it to the Strait of Hormuz.